Fifteen-year-old boy dies and 17-year-old fighting for life after separate acts of violence in London

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and a 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed and attacked with acid in separate acts of violence in London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called just before 7pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing in Woodman Street, near the Royal Docks in Newham.

Police and members of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found the teenager – believed to be 15 – suffering injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched after a male, bel aged 15, died following a stabbing in #Newham #NorthWoolwich. Enquiries into the circumstances continue – any info pls call 101 quote CAD6330/11Dec. https://t.co/vg44zrtfh2 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 11, 2020

Despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said his next of kin had been informed and inquiries into the circumstances were under way.

There have been no arrests.

Elsewhere in the capital, officers were called to Whitton Road in Hounslow, west London, at around 6.15pm following reports of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old male was found with a stab wound and injuries consistent with those caused by a corrosive substance.

He was taken to a west London hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be life threatening.

The Met said no arrests had been made and several roads in the vicinity would remain closed while inquiries were made.

On Thursday, officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce recovered 30 combat knives and a lock knife as they arrested two teenagers in north London.

A 16-year-old male was seen handing boxes containing the weapons through the window of a property in Islington.

A 15-year-old was discovered inside the property with boxes containing more knives and a lock knife in his trousers.

Both were arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Sergeant Pete Luciano of the Violent Crime Taskforce said: “The seizure of these 31 weapons will have undoubtedly prevented them from being used in acts of violence and potentially even saved lives.

“Our officers are patrolling areas known for violence and this case proves the value of intelligence led stop and search.

“Reducing serious violence is the Met’s top priority and I hope the community feel reassured we were able to remove these weapons from the streets.”