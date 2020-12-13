Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Sunday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 208 have seen a rise in case rates, 105 have seen a fall, and two areas are unchanged.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.

Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9, with 1,710 new cases.

Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate has risen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Hastings (up from 114.4 to 370.2, with 343 new cases); Ashford (up from 206.9 to 452.2, with 588 new cases); and Canterbury (up from 264.2 to 469.8, with 777 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 2.

Swale, 633.7, (951), 579.7, (870)

Medway, 613.9, (1710), 605.6, (1687)

Basildon, 613.8, (1149), 372.9, (698)

Dover, 518.9, (613), 314.9, (372)

Havering, 506.3, (1314), 321.3, (834)

Lincoln, 486.4, (483), 377.6, (375)

Maidstone, 482.5, (829), 400.4, (688)

Gravesham, 477.8, (511), 363.8, (389)

Canterbury, 469.8, (777), 264.2, (437)

Ashford, 452.2, (588), 206.9, (269)

Thanet, 421.4, (598), 425.6, (604)

Folkestone and Hythe, 408.0, (461), 248.7, (281)

Brentwood, 402.5, (310), 225.9, (174)

Redbridge, 398.1, (1215), 296.5, (905)

Boston, 391.9, (275), 454.6, (319)

Broxbourne, 390.6, (380), 219.0, (213)

Waltham Forest, 385.2, (1067), 258.9, (717)

Thurrock, 384.3, (670), 212.8, (371)

Barking and Dagenham, 383.7, (817), 300.6, (640)

Epping Forest, 375.9, (495), 217.9, (287)

Tonbridge and Malling, 375.3, (496), 238.4, (315)

Hastings, 370.2, (343), 114.4, (106)

Dartford, 352.6, (397), 255.8, (288)

Enfield, 337.0, (1125), 199.5, (666)

Newham, 331.3, (1170), 244.9, (865)

Oadby and Wigston, 319.2, (182), 247.3, (141)

Southend-on-Sea, 315.6, (578), 160.5, (294)

Bexley, 311.3, (773), 251.3, (624)

Tower Hamlets, 302.4, (982), 209.1, (679)

Luton, 295.7, (630), 276.5, (589)

Slough, 295.6, (442), 250.1, (374)

Stoke-on-Trent, 295.3, (757), 362.4, (929)

Burnley, 287.9, (256), 267.7, (238)

Castle Point, 287.7, (260), 183.7, (166)

East Staffordshire, 278.1, (333), 221.3, (265)

Chelmsford, 274.7, (490), 106.5, (190)

Watford, 272.3, (263), 182.2, (176)

South Tyneside, 272.2, (411), 213.9, (323)

Braintree, 268.0, (409), 97.6, (149)

Merton, 265.8, (549), 189.3, (391)

Harlow, 265.3, (231), 228.6, (199)

Rochford, 264.4, (231), 158.0, (138)

Bromley, 261.8, (870), 172.4, (573)

Wolverhampton, 261.6, (689), 244.9, (645)

West Lindsey, 256.1, (245), 214.3, (205)

Leicester, 255.5, (905), 247.6, (877)

Harrow, 252.8, (635), 179.6, (451)

Kingston upon Thames, 249.6, (443), 211.8, (376)

Greenwich, 248.3, (715), 158.0, (455)

Haringey, 244.9, (658), 175.0, (470)

Stafford, 244.8, (336), 180.7, (248)

Woking, 244.1, (246), 221.2, (223)

North Kesteven, 242.9, (284), 248.9, (291)

Blackburn with Darwen, 242.5, (363), 299.9, (449)

Pendle, 241.0, (222), 283.4, (261)

Peterborough, 239.8, (485), 205.2, (415)

Hertsmere, 237.3, (249), 147.7, (155)

Hartlepool, 237.0, (222), 243.4, (228)

Tunbridge Wells, 236.7, (281), 144.9, (172)

Hackney and City of London, 236.6, (688), 170.2, (495)

Milton Keynes, 235.7, (635), 173.7, (468)

Runnymede, 234.8, (210), 250.5, (224)

Melton, 232.4, (119), 173.8, (89)

Sutton, 227.8, (470), 157.0, (324)

Rother, 226.9, (218), 155.1, (149)

Blaby, 225.6, (229), 188.1, (191)

Bassetlaw, 223.1, (262), 256.3, (301)

South Derbyshire, 221.9, (238), 130.5, (140)

Northampton, 221.7, (498), 166.1, (373)

Croydon, 211.8, (819), 151.8, (587)

Bury, 211.5, (404), 221.0, (422)

Aylesbury Vale, 210.6, (420), 135.4, (270)

Rossendale, 209.8, (150), 244.8, (175)

Gloucester, 208.3, (269), 170.4, (220)

Rochdale, 207.7, (462), 224.8, (500)

Chorley, 205.6, (243), 171.7, (203)

Rotherham, 205.3, (545), 196.3, (521)

Hillingdon, 204.3, (627), 167.8, (515)

Tandridge, 204.2, (180), 131.6, (116)

Middlesbrough, 203.6, (287), 173.1, (244)

Spelthorne, 203.3, (203), 134.2, (134)

Bracknell Forest, 202.4, (248), 117.5, (144)

Ipswich, 202.3, (277), 125.6, (172)

Birmingham, 199.7, (2280), 191.5, (2187)

Brent, 199.2, (657), 147.1, (485)

Hounslow, 198.5, (539), 155.4, (422)

Reading, 197.2, (319), 151.4, (245)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 196.1, (193), 210.3, (207)

Dudley, 194.7, (626), 234.1, (753)

Barnet, 194.0, (768), 165.2, (654)

Preston, 192.8, (276), 201.2, (288)

Bolsover, 192.4, (155), 142.7, (115)

Sandwell, 190.9, (627), 233.5, (767)

Doncaster, 190.5, (594), 204.9, (639)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 190.0, (246), 230.2, (298)

Hull, 189.8, (493), 214.8, (558)

Darlington, 189.1, (202), 229.4, (245)

Central Bedfordshire, 186.0, (537), 89.0, (257)

Southwark, 185.1, (590), 108.5, (346)

Maldon, 184.8, (120), 95.5, (62)

Ealing, 184.0, (629), 162.4, (555)

Ribble Valley, 183.9, (112), 133.0, (81)

Lewisham, 183.8, (562), 113.8, (348)

Cannock Chase, 180.6, (182), 188.6, (190)

Epsom and Ewell, 179.8, (145), 145.1, (117)

Wigan, 179.8, (591), 194.4, (639)

South Ribble, 179.6, (199), 168.8, (187)

Wycombe, 178.7, (312), 144.3, (252)

Sevenoaks, 178.1, (215), 135.8, (164)

Manchester, 176.9, (978), 175.1, (968)

Warwick, 176.0, (253), 100.2, (144)

Lambeth, 174.5, (569), 118.4, (386)

East Lindsey, 174.3, (247), 206.7, (293)

Portsmouth, 174.0, (374), 123.3, (265)

Wandsworth, 172.9, (570), 120.7, (398)

Derby, 172.2, (443), 138.0, (355)

South Bucks, 171.3, (120), 107.1, (75)

Walsall, 171.3, (489), 209.5, (598)

Hyndburn, 169.0, (137), 214.7, (174)

Bradford, 168.2, (908), 210.6, (1137)

Bedford, 167.3, (290), 109.1, (189)

Havant, 167.2, (211), 107.7, (136)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 167.1, (217), 180.9, (235)

Calderdale, 166.9, (353), 220.4, (466)

South Kesteven, 166.4, (237), 200.1, (285)

Surrey Heath, 165.7, (148), 129.9, (116)

Chiltern, 164.7, (158), 86.5, (83)

North Lincolnshire, 164.3, (283), 176.4, (304)

Dacorum, 164.1, (254), 103.4, (160)

Amber Valley, 163.9, (210), 151.4, (194)

Kirklees, 163.7, (720), 209.4, (921)

Scarborough, 163.7, (178), 159.1, (173)

Gedling, 162.9, (192), 138.3, (163)

Forest of Dean, 162.5, (141), 73.7, (64)

South Staffordshire, 161.9, (182), 171.7, (193)

Newark and Sherwood, 161.7, (198), 186.2, (228)

Islington, 161.3, (391), 120.4, (292)

Oldham, 160.3, (380), 176.7, (419)

Wakefield, 159.9, (557), 183.2, (638)

Three Rivers, 159.7, (149), 128.6, (120)

Ashfield, 159.5, (204), 137.6, (176)

Wokingham, 157.8, (270), 128.6, (220)

Sunderland, 157.0, (436), 156.3, (434)

County Durham, 155.3, (823), 149.0, (790)

Blackpool, 154.2, (215), 137.7, (192)

Northumberland, 152.6, (492), 167.8, (541)

Oxford, 152.2, (232), 122.0, (186)

Stockton-on-Tees, 152.0, (300), 175.8, (347)

Nottingham, 152.0, (506), 158.0, (526)

East Hertfordshire, 150.9, (226), 151.6, (227)

Solihull, 149.7, (324), 152.5, (330)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 148.5, (275), 99.4, (184)

Harborough, 148.2, (139), 110.9, (104)

South Gloucestershire, 148.0, (422), 137.1, (391)

Redcar and Cleveland, 147.3, (202), 129.8, (178)

Bolton, 147.1, (423), 180.8, (520)

Coventry, 145.3, (540), 137.3, (510)

Lichfield, 145.1, (152), 151.8, (159)

Mansfield, 144.5, (158), 128.1, (140)

North Warwickshire, 144.0, (94), 147.1, (96)

Great Yarmouth, 141.9, (141), 122.8, (122)

West Lancashire, 141.7, (162), 119.9, (137)

Tamworth, 139.5, (107), 170.8, (131)

Barrow-in-Furness, 138.7, (93), 85.0, (57)

East Northamptonshire, 138.6, (131), 105.8, (100)

Rushmoor, 138.5, (131), 68.7, (65)

Elmbridge, 138.2, (189), 110.4, (151)

Richmond upon Thames, 137.4, (272), 82.3, (163)

Bromsgrove, 137.2, (137), 115.1, (115)

Kensington and Chelsea, 137.1, (214), 103.1, (161)

Leeds, 136.0, (1079), 153.1, (1214)

Chesterfield, 134.4, (141), 132.5, (139)

High Peak, 133.8, (124), 85.3, (79)

Salford, 133.7, (346), 139.9, (362)

Telford and Wrekin, 132.3, (238), 126.2, (227)

Wellingborough, 131.7, (105), 125.5, (100)

Camden, 131.5, (355), 88.9, (240)

Barnsley, 131.2, (324), 158.4, (391)

St Albans, 130.7, (194), 103.7, (154)

South Holland, 130.5, (124), 147.3, (140)

Sheffield, 130.5, (763), 153.7, (899)

North West Leicestershire, 130.3, (135), 114.9, (119)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 129.9, (147), 107.0, (121)

Gosport, 129.7, (110), 128.5, (109)

Warrington, 129.0, (271), 127.1, (267)

Rugby, 128.5, (140), 118.4, (129)

South Northamptonshire, 127.0, (120), 100.5, (95)

Welwyn Hatfield, 126.8, (156), 101.6, (125)

Halton, 126.7, (164), 118.2, (153)

Norwich, 126.6, (178), 136.6, (192)

Guildford, 126.2, (188), 100.0, (149)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 126.0, (430), 162.1, (553)

St Helens, 125.1, (226), 132.9, (240)

North Tyneside, 124.1, (258), 171.7, (357)

North East Lincolnshire, 122.8, (196), 186.8, (298)

Charnwood, 122.7, (228), 130.7, (243)

North Somerset, 122.3, (263), 126.9, (273)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 121.5, (184), 92.5, (140)

South Somerset, 121.2, (204), 104.0, (175)

Uttlesford, 120.5, (110), 86.5, (79)

Wealden, 119.5, (193), 112.1, (181)

Bristol, 119.3, (553), 139.4, (646)

Westminster, 119.0, (311), 92.6, (242)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 118.9, (180), 106.3, (161)

Wyre, 118.7, (133), 111.5, (125)

North East Derbyshire, 118.3, (120), 105.5, (107)

Fenland, 117.8, (120), 108.0, (110)

Broxtowe, 115.8, (132), 128.9, (147)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 115.2, (349), 138.0, (418)

Reigate and Banstead, 114.3, (170), 102.2, (152)

Redditch, 113.8, (97), 156.0, (133)

Selby, 113.7, (103), 109.2, (99)

West Berkshire, 113.0, (179), 54.9, (87)

Rutland, 112.7, (45), 80.1, (32)

Erewash, 112.7, (130), 123.9, (143)

South Oxfordshire, 112.6, (160), 52.8, (75)

Stockport, 112.1, (329), 117.6, (345)

Craven, 112.0, (64), 141.8, (81)

Cherwell, 111.6, (168), 77.7, (117)

Cheshire West and Chester, 111.1, (381), 100.6, (345)

Broadland, 110.9, (145), 117.0, (153)

Wyre Forest, 110.6, (112), 94.8, (96)

East Devon, 108.7, (159), 109.4, (160)

Swindon, 108.5, (241), 120.2, (267)

Stroud, 108.4, (130), 83.4, (100)

South Lakeland, 107.5, (113), 89.4, (94)

North Hertfordshire, 107.1, (143), 95.1, (127)

Stevenage, 107.0, (94), 134.3, (118)

North Devon, 106.0, (103), 74.1, (72)

Sedgemoor, 105.5, (130), 81.2, (100)

Hart, 103.0, (100), 56.7, (55)

Crawley, 102.3, (115), 41.8, (47)

Carlisle, 101.2, (110), 70.9, (77)

Tendring, 101.0, (148), 62.1, (91)

Knowsley, 100.8, (152), 93.5, (141)

Horsham, 100.1, (144), 61.2, (88)

Cheshire East, 100.0, (384), 113.8, (437)

Mole Valley, 99.7, (87), 115.8, (101)

Cheltenham, 98.0, (114), 80.8, (94)

Mid Sussex, 98.0, (148), 100.6, (152)

Colchester, 97.6, (190), 89.4, (174)

Lancaster, 97.2, (142), 119.1, (174)

Trafford, 96.5, (229), 95.6, (227)

Corby, 95.5, (69), 95.5, (69)

Bath and North East Somerset, 95.2, (184), 91.6, (177)

South Norfolk, 95.1, (134), 102.9, (145)

Gateshead, 94.0, (190), 116.3, (235)

Fareham, 93.8, (109), 82.6, (96)

East Cambridgeshire, 93.5, (84), 69.0, (62)

Fylde, 92.8, (75), 115.1, (93)

Tameside, 91.8, (208), 136.0, (308)

Liverpool, 91.0, (453), 87.3, (435)

Arun, 89.6, (144), 64.7, (104)

Basingstoke and Deane, 88.9, (157), 96.3, (170)

Waverley, 88.7, (112), 65.7, (83)

Daventry, 88.4, (76), 105.9, (91)

Mendip, 87.4, (101), 76.1, (88)

Harrogate, 85.8, (138), 93.9, (151)

Tewkesbury, 85.2, (81), 93.7, (89)

Shropshire, 85.1, (275), 67.2, (217)

Babergh, 84.7, (78), 83.7, (77)

Kettering, 83.5, (85), 125.8, (128)

South Cambridgeshire, 83.0, (132), 50.9, (81)

Exeter, 82.2, (108), 100.5, (132)

Cambridge, 81.7, (102), 66.5, (83)

Mid Devon, 81.4, (67), 65.6, (54)

Vale of White Horse, 80.9, (110), 62.5, (85)

Rushcliffe, 80.5, (96), 108.2, (129)

Southampton, 79.2, (200), 63.4, (160)

Wychavon, 78.8, (102), 72.6, (94)

West Devon, 77.1, (43), 82.4, (46)

Eden, 77.0, (41), 41.3, (22)

East Suffolk, 77.0, (192), 52.5, (131)

Somerset West and Taunton, 76.7, (119), 76.1, (118)

Chichester, 75.1, (91), 45.4, (55)

Brighton and Hove, 74.9, (218), 62.6, (182)

Richmondshire, 74.4, (40), 94.9, (51)

Breckland, 74.3, (104), 65.0, (91)

New Forest, 73.3, (132), 37.8, (68)

Eastbourne, 72.3, (75), 68.4, (71)

Stratford-on-Avon, 72.3, (94), 46.1, (60)

Derbyshire Dales, 70.5, (51), 81.6, (59)

Ryedale, 70.4, (39), 72.2, (40)

Lewes, 67.8, (70), 54.2, (56)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 67.3, (266), 69.1, (273)

Wiltshire, 66.8, (334), 77.8, (389)

Worcester, 66.2, (67), 78.0, (79)

Sefton, 65.8, (182), 77.1, (213)

East Hampshire, 65.4, (80), 58.1, (71)

Allerdale, 64.4, (63), 74.7, (73)

Mid Suffolk, 63.5, (66), 41.4, (43)

Plymouth, 63.0, (165), 60.7, (159)

North Norfolk, 62.0, (65), 67.7, (71)

West Suffolk, 61.4, (110), 50.8, (91)

York, 61.2, (129), 68.8, (145)

Wirral, 60.8, (197), 53.1, (172)

Worthing, 58.8, (65), 25.3, (28)

West Oxfordshire, 57.8, (64), 46.1, (51)

Adur, 57.5, (37), 37.3, (24)

Eastleigh, 56.1, (75), 56.1, (75)

Winchester, 54.5, (68), 67.3, (84)

Huntingdonshire, 53.9, (96), 48.3, (86)

Teignbridge, 50.7, (68), 35.8, (48)

Hambleton, 48.0, (44), 66.6, (61)

Malvern Hills, 45.7, (36), 57.2, (45)

Torridge, 45.4, (31), 101.1, (69)

Dorset, 44.1, (167), 40.7, (154)

Herefordshire, 44.1, (85), 60.7, (117)

Test Valley, 41.2, (52), 46.0, (58)

Cotswold, 40.1, (36), 52.3, (47)

Torbay, 36.0, (49), 47.0, (64)

South Hams, 28.7, (25), 41.4, (36)

Copeland, 27.9, (19), 44.0, (30)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 18.2, (104), 25.7, (147)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 21.2, (30)