Death of newborn baby treated as ‘potential homicide’

The death of a newborn baby is being treated as a potential homicide, police have said.

The body of the infant was discovered in a garden in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man and woman had been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody.

An investigation into the death of a newborn baby boy in Weston-super-Mare is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team. Due to significant developments, we are now treating the death as a potential homicide. Our full update is here: https://t.co/4JVYeozQ6W pic.twitter.com/5P1XIFAnR4 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) December 14, 2020

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio, who is leading the investigation, said: “Due to significant developments in this investigation, I can confirm we’re now treating the baby’s death as a potential homicide.

“A man and a woman have been arrested and they are in custody for questioning.

“A forensic post-mortem examination will be held later this week but we don’t anticipate any conclusive results for some time.

“I know this development will cause concern in the local community, particularly in light of the tragic circumstances, but I would stress that while this is being treated as a potential homicide, we are keeping an open mind and will always be led by the evidence.”

Mr Riccio praised the local community for their “wholly supportive response” since the investigation was launched.

“Our neighbourhood team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the affected area, so please stop an officer and speak to them if you have any worries or questions. We are here to help,” he said.