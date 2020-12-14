Tuesday, December 15th 2020 Show Links
Woman and girl found dead in Hounslow

by Press Association
December 14, 2020, 11:59 pm
A woman and a girl have been found dead in Hounslow, West London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Police are investigating the death of a woman and a girl in West London on Monday.

Metropolitan Police say officers were called along with paramedics to an address in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow, soon after 4.00pm.

A 25-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl who was related to her were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this stage, police believe no one else was involved in the incident.

“An investigation is underway led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide),” the Met said in a statement.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved in this incident.”

