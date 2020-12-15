Harry and Meghan sign Spotify deal to host and produce podcasts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with audio streaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts.

Harry and Meghan’s new audio production company Archewell Audio has gone into partnership with Spotify for an undisclosed sum but is likely to be worth tens of millions.

The announcement comes after the couple signed a Netflix deal in the summer rumoured to be worth more than £100 million.

On Monday, it emerged the duchess had invested in a start-up business which makes instant oat milk lattes, which chat show queen Oprah Winfrey promoted on Instagram after being sent a Christmas basket of its products by Meghan.

The duke and duchess said: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Spotify has said Harry and Meghan will host a “Holiday Special” which is due to be released in the coming weeks.

A trailer on the streaming service’s website features the duke and duchess promoting their new podcast deal and opens with Harry saying: “Shall we start? Ladies first?”

Before Meghan adds: “No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent.”

Harry and Meghan will soon be releasing a podcast for Christmas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan explains: “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.

“And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time remind you in some way of a story about yourself.”

Harry then continues: “And that’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.

“When that happens, change really is possible.”

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio production company has gone into partnership with Spotify (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meghan continues: “This is also a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something we saw in so many places this year, and which will underlie everything you hear from Archewell Audio.”

Speaking about the Holiday Special, Harry said they “can’t wait to share it” and it will be out “later this month”.

Meghan says of the upcoming show: “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

Harry continues: “So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness.”