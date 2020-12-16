What the papers say – December 16

Debate on Covid restrictions for England over the festive season dominates the papers on Wednesday.
The Times leads with Boris Johnson sanctioning the continuation of more relaxed Covid restrictions over Christmas, despite fears of a third wave.
The Daily Mail echoes that line, entreating its readers to “Carry on Christmas!”
And The Daily Telegraph headline says it’s “Too late to cancel Christmas”, while also reporting hopes for a Brexit deal have risen.
The Sun leads on the Prime Minster’s battle against demands to tighten restrictions, calling it “The fight before Christmas”.
And the PM will definitely defy the “pressure to cancel Christmas”, according to the Daily Express.
By contrast, the Daily Mirror rounds on Mr Johnson and says he has been “dithering” in the face of calls for tougher restrictions amid fears of a third wave, under a headline of: “All we want for Xmas is … a decision”.
The Guardian also says plans for the festive season remain in the balance, while Metro describes the controversy as “Christmas bubbles trouble”.
Elsewhere, the i carries a story on problems and delays in administering the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Financial Times says the UK has been floated as a rival to Singapore in a “post-Brexit shipping tax revamp”.
And the Daily Star leads on TV doctor Hilary Jones being seen without a facemask in a pharmacy, under the headline: “Dr, No!”
