What the papers say – December 16

Debate on Covid restrictions for England over the festive season dominates the papers on Wednesday.

The Times leads with Boris Johnson sanctioning the continuation of more relaxed Covid restrictions over Christmas, despite fears of a third wave.

The Times 16/12/20 A message of hope in Oxford Street before London moved into Tier 3, the highest level of restrictions, today. Ministers are likely to discourage travel over Christmas. Photo : Joshua Bratt#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/t3wbADgQzY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 15, 2020

The Daily Mail echoes that line, entreating its readers to “Carry on Christmas!”

And The Daily Telegraph headline says it’s “Too late to cancel Christmas”, while also reporting hopes for a Brexit deal have risen.

The Sun leads on the Prime Minster’s battle against demands to tighten restrictions, calling it “The fight before Christmas”.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson fights to save Christmas amid demands not to relax Covid restrictions https://t.co/TBxIVAv7Zy pic.twitter.com/gA2HjwTnYy — The Sun (@TheSun) December 15, 2020

And the PM will definitely defy the “pressure to cancel Christmas”, according to the Daily Express.

EXPRESS: PM will defy pressure to cancel Christmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/12IxDaRb7f — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 15, 2020

By contrast, the Daily Mirror rounds on Mr Johnson and says he has been “dithering” in the face of calls for tougher restrictions amid fears of a third wave, under a headline of: “All we want for Xmas is … a decision”.

Tomorrow's front page: All we want for Xmas is … a decision #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/dFmruNQh59 pic.twitter.com/zcJV96n0DE — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 15, 2020

The Guardian also says plans for the festive season remain in the balance, while Metro describes the controversy as “Christmas bubbles trouble”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 16 December 2020: Christmas plans in the balance as ministers hold crisis meeting pic.twitter.com/xN3hf0nA6K — The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020 Wednesday's front page:CHRISTMASBUBBLESTROUBLE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/r3i3vMUcas — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 15, 2020

Elsewhere, the i carries a story on problems and delays in administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Wednesday's front page: Vaccine at GPs hit by NHS IT chaos#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GOthtW6rV9 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 15, 2020

The Financial Times says the UK has been floated as a rival to Singapore in a “post-Brexit shipping tax revamp”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK international edition, Wednesday 16 December https://t.co/3MGuZfrMGm pic.twitter.com/hZSAiTLZiO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 15, 2020

And the Daily Star leads on TV doctor Hilary Jones being seen without a facemask in a pharmacy, under the headline: “Dr, No!”