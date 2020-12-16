People from ethnic minority backgrounds ‘less likely to get coronavirus vaccine’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People from minority ethnic backgrounds or with lower incomes are less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine, research suggests.

Three-quarters (76%) of the British public would take a Covid-19 jab if advised to by their GP or health professional, according to polling for the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).

This fell to 57% of people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds who would be likely to, compared with 79% of white respondents.

Confidence was lowest among respondents of Asian ethnicity, with 55% likely to say yes to a jab.

And 70% of the lowest earners were likely to say yes to a vaccine, compared with 84% of the highest earners.

Some 2,076 UK adults were polled by Yonder between December 4 and 6.

Men were more likely to get the jab than women, and 14% of Londoners said they would be “very unlikely” to get vaccinated – the highest proportion in the UK.

Overall, just 8% of those surveyed said they would be very unlikely to take a coronavirus vaccine.

BAME respondents who said they were not willing to be vaccinated were open to offers of further health information from their GP.

More than a third (35%) said they would be likely to change their mind if they had more information about a vaccine’s effectiveness, compared with 18% of white respondents.

RSPH chief executive Christina Marriott said: “It is highly concerning that both those living in poorer areas and those from minority ethnic communities are less likely to want the vaccine.

“However, it is not surprising. We have known for years that different communities have different levels of satisfaction in the NHS and more recently we have seen anti-vaccination messages have been specifically targeted at different groups, including different ethnic or religious communities.

“But these are exactly the groups which have suffered most through Covid.

“They continue to be most at risk of getting ill and most at risk of dying. So the Government, the NHS and local public health must rapidly and proactively work with these communities.”

Jabeer Butt, chief executive of the Race Equality Foundation, said: “These findings are not surprising in light of past experience of the reach of vaccines to BAME communities, but they appear to be particularly worrying as it suggests the Covid vaccine may not reach communities that have been disproportionately impacted.

“It is imperative that the NHS uses trusted channels like BAME-led voluntary organisations to reach and address concerns of BAME communities and ensure that the disproportionate impact of Covid is not exacerbated.”

Nadhim Zahawi, the Government minister responsible for Covid vaccine deployment, said: “Vaccines are the most effective way to protect people from coronavirus and will save thousands of lives.

“All vaccines go through a robust clinical trial process and are only given to patients once they have met the strict safety, effectiveness and quality standards of the UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA.

“The NHS will provide advice and information at every possible opportunity, including working closely with BAME communities, to support those receiving a vaccine and to anyone who has questions about the vaccination process.”

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chairman, said confidence in the Government, already low in some communities, was further undermined by inadequate support and guidance during the pandemic.

He called for culturally competent public health information, translated into multiple languages and delivered by local ethnic minority leaders, adding: “This must focus on clear information, challenging misinformation and reassuring people of safety, and delivered in a way that is tailored to local communities, reflecting the reality of their day-to-day lives.”