Rebekah Vardy: There could be resolution with Coleen Rooney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rebekah Vardy has hinted that she and Coleen Rooney could settle their differences soon.

The pair have been locked in a libel battle after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Rooney for damages for libel.

Rebekah Vardy and family in Hello! magazine (Hello!)

She told Hello! magazine: “The new year could potentially see a resolution between us.

“I’m pretty sure the public are sick of reading about it, too.”

She also told the magazine she is enjoying training for Dancing On Ice.

“I’m so excited and loving every minute of it,” she said.

“I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m fit, healthy and happy and when I’m on the ice I feel exhilarated and as free as a bird.”

And she said she is even more determined to enjoy Christmas with her children because of her own experiences growing up.

Hello! magazine cover (Hello!)

“My family were Jehovah’s Witnesses,” Vardy said.

“I wasn’t allowed to celebrate Christmas or go to birthday parties, to attend school assemblies – the list goes on. On Christmas Day, I had to join the church elders to knock on people’s doors and try to convert them.

“I feel like I missed out on so many precious times. That’s why I go crazy with decorations now. It’s almost as if I’m reliving my childhood. I want to do everything I couldn’t do when I was younger.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.