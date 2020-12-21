What the papers say – December 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Monday’s front pages are dominated by international reaction to the new strain of coronavirus sweeping through the country.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and the i all lead with European countries introducing travel restrictions on the UK in a bid to contain the spread of the new Covid variant.

Guardian front page, Monday 21 December 2020: Nations ban travel from UK as new strain of virus takes hold pic.twitter.com/enHSV5NCAP — The Guardian (@guardian) December 20, 2020 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'UK hit by virus travel ban across Europe' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2MF1vlNhUZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 20, 2020 I: Europe imposed UK travel bans over new Covid strain fears #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NcErYdrRdH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 20, 2020

The Times says Europe has shut the door on Britain, while Metro says the UK has effectively been “put into isolation”.

The Times 21/12/20 High streets previously packed with Christmas shoppers fell quiet yesterday as retailers across the country were forced to close in the middle of their busiest season. Photo : Toby Melville/Reuters#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/j3axi80b7E — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 20, 2020 Monday's front page:UK PUT INTOISOLATIONBY EUROPE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/6g2dJIvnJU — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, The Sun focuses on the impact of France’s decision to suspend all traffic, including freight and passenger transport, from the UK for 48 hours.

Tomorrow's front page: Britain faced with vaccine and food delays after European ban on travel from the UK https://t.co/GiK5GmVopE pic.twitter.com/GzS0qN9mXo — The Sun (@TheSun) December 20, 2020

The Financial Times, Daily Express and The Independent report on lockdowns potentially remaining in parts of England “for months” as the mutant virus strain runs “out of control”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 21 December https://t.co/wRUOjILJnG pic.twitter.com/1W5MbnJuxo — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 20, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: 'Millions face lockdown misery for two long months' https://t.co/yqQFhQaJxJ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uLIOLfYS63 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 20, 2020 INDEPENDENT: Lockdown for months as virus now ‘out of control’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EAlfNUFNh7 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 20, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with Sir Keir Starmer calling on Boris Johnson to apologise for “plunging Christmas into chaos”.

And the disruptions to Christmas also feature on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Star.