What the papers say – December 23

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The papers are awash with reaction to France reopening its border to hauliers.

The Times and Financial Times report lorry drivers who test negative to Covid-19 will be able to cross the Channel.

Covid tests at lorry parks as France reopens border#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/itD3enzuZo — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 22, 2020 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 23 December https://t.co/uOcQUfRbdC pic.twitter.com/RDfJ26bKza — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 22, 2020

The Daily Mirror, i and Daily Star lead with “chaos” at the border as thousands of lorries remain backed up.

Tomorrow's front page: Utter chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/GndwzVwWqz pic.twitter.com/9B2oGx42mM — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 22, 2020 Wednesday's front page: Lorry chaos continues as France opens border to UK#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/VumYa5WWcs — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 22, 2020 Tomorrow's @DailyStar #frontpage Trucker chaos: Breaker one-nine, we’re well & truly Rubber Ducked.https://t.co/uztISodahw#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YPegIGqtG0 — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 22, 2020

Metro says the stranded truckers were given some Christmas cheer by the Salvation Army as they faced their third night in their lorries.

The Sun digs into “Covidiot” French president Emmanuel Macron over the situation at the border, while the Daily Express says Mr Macron is “no friend to Britain”.

Tomorrow's front page: French president Emmanuel Macron caves in after being ordered to reopen his country's borders https://t.co/7CwqQ7Uwuh pic.twitter.com/Mh0v3kVk4l — The Sun (@TheSun) December 22, 2020 EXPRESS: With friends like these! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DNdk1rbMNv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 22, 2020

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report Tier 4 is due to be widened on Boxing Day, with a “swathe” of areas experiencing surging Covid rates expected to be moved to the toughest restrictions.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tier 4 to be widened on Boxing Day'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TcG3UwbHMm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 22, 2020 Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/jGiy9Svbjn — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 22, 2020

The Guardian says GPs have raised concerns of a delay in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, with “more than half” of hospital trusts yet to receive supplies.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 23 December 2020: 'We want to protect patients': GPs raise concerns over vaccine delay pic.twitter.com/GbldgXi2Hw — The Guardian (@guardian) December 22, 2020

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital is expected to exceed the first wave peak “within days”, according to The Independent.