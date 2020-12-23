Star building duo hand out 1,000 presents from Bald Sleigh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two social media stars have brought Christmas joy and festive cheer to up to 1,000 children in their town.

Viral duo The Bald Builders toured their West Sussex community in a van-turned-Santa’s grotto – The Bald Sleigh – handing out presents to eager youngsters.

With the pandemic and lockdown leading to the cancellation of countless festive events, the jack-of-all-trades influencers decided to spread some happiness among the people of Littlehampton in a socially distanced way with a simple message: “Boris ain’t gonna stop Christmas for us.”

We are here and ready 🎄🎄🎄 Posted by The Bald Builders on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Sam Hughes, one half of The Bald Builders, told the PA news agency: “I can’t believe that we actually pulled it off … (it) has got to be one of our company’s best achievements to date.

“We make sure that we give back every month one way or another and this Christmas has to be our best month ever for bringing happiness in our local community.”

Mr Hughes, 26, and fellow Bald Builder Brad Hanson, 36, carried out their festive delivery run over the weekend, handing out presents to around 1,000 children.

The pair, who continue to work as builders, have more than one million followers across Facebook and Instagram.

“Christmas comes round once a year and every child and adult deserves to smile and laugh with happiness around this time, and that’s exactly what The Bald Family delivered this year.

“Laughter’s a gift best enjoyed daily, and especially at Christmas.”

The event follows other Bald Builders efforts to promote children’s wellbeing, including their recent burger and book day where they provided 250 free meals for children in the local area following the free school meals row.