In Pictures: Floods bring misery on cusp of Christmas after a year like no other

by Press Association
December 23, 2020, 3:14 pm
Worcester racecourse was flooded as the River Severn rose (Jacob King/PA)

It looked like being a soggy Christmas for some as rising floodwaters threatened to disrupt the festive period.

Tewkesbury Abbey, which has regularly been affected by flooding, was one building to be encircled by water as it prepared for the Christmas season.

The Severn was also causing concern in Ironbridge, where flood barriers were being raised to try and contain the risk at the heritage site.

Children’s playground equipment pokes out from floodwater surrounding Tewkesbury Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)
Flood watches are in place at Tewkesbury Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tewkesbury Cricket Club was also flooded (Ben Birchall/PA)
Birds rest on a fence in a flooded car park beside Tewkesbury Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)
Environment Agency personnel place flood barriers on a bank of the high River Severn, near Ironbridge, Shropshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Rising water levels at Ironbridge (Nick Potts/PA)
Flood bariries being erected on the River Severn, near Ironbridge, Shropshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Flood water covers the racecourse at Worcester after heavy rain (Jacob King/PA)
People shield themselves from heavy rain as they walk in Worcester (Jacob King/PA)
Flood water after the River Severn burst its banks in Worcester (Jacob King/PA)
A car park is covered with water after the River Severn burst its banks in Worcester (Jacob King/PA)
