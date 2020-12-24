What the papers say – December 24

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thursday’s papers are dominated by Brexit trade negotiations finally nearing their end.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report the UK and EU are within “touching distance” of agreeing terms on a Brexit trade deal.

Britain and EU on brink of signing Brexit deal#tomorrowspaperstoday@BBCHelena pic.twitter.com/NgL0f09rSR — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 23, 2020 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson poised to seal Brexit trade deal'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QaQoakc1Rs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 23, 2020 Guardian front page, Thursday 24 December 2020: Brexit deal in ‘touching distance’, says No 10 pic.twitter.com/lQJa2a32AU — The Guardian (@guardian) December 23, 2020

The Independent says negotiations are “in the end phase”, while the Financial Times reports the legal teams for both sides are “poring over” the fine print of the agreement.

Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/GpDZTMAv2J — The Independent (@Independent) December 23, 2020 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday December 24 https://t.co/qIWY8CffMj pic.twitter.com/VVkmvbGIEE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 23, 2020

The i cites a French diplomat claiming the UK gave in to European demands.

Christmas Eve front page: Deal – UK and EU ready to sign agreement #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VWCvWFQJPa — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 23, 2020

Formal confirmation of the deal is expected early on Thursday, according to the Daily Express and Daily Mirror.

Thursday’s Daily Express: The Deal is done! #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/utNY2DeZsU — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 23, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: Deal done for Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/OqplPpjQiH pic.twitter.com/WloSBQipNb — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile a number of papers take a festive theme over the news, with The Sun and the Daily Mail dubbing the occasion “Brexmas”.

Record breaking accord poised to be signed in less than a year of talks and will allow free trade to continue without tariffs of quotas in a major win for Britain. Many said it was impossible… and No10 rejected MASSIVE pressure to drag out for another year because of Covid pic.twitter.com/wGB84tnSVg — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) December 23, 2020 Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/iNus8hSJn8 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 23, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads with the emergence of a new mutant strain of coronavirus and millions more Britons set to enter Tier 4 lockdown from Boxing Day.