Woman charged with murder over death of four-year-old boy

A woman in her 30s has been charged with murder after a four-year-old boy was found dead at a flat in Plumstead, south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to a property in Invermore Place shortly before 8am on Sunday.

The boy was found “lifeless” and was pronounced dead at the scene following attempts to resuscitate him by the emergency services.

The woman and child are related and next of kin have been informed, but police are not naming them at this time.

She was arrested at the scene and taken into custody before being charged later on Sunday.

The woman subsequently appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue and a post mortem will be carried out on Thursday.