Wednesday, December 30th 2020 Show Links
News / UK

In Pictures: Fun for some as cold snap brings perfect sledging weather

by Press Association
December 29, 2020, 12:31 pm Updated: December 29, 2020, 12:39 pm
Syndicate Post image
People enjoying the wintry weather at Darley Park, in Derby (Jacob King)

Britain remains in the grip of a cold snap – with more wintry weather on the way.

A dusting of snow created some beautiful landscapes across parts of the country and was all the encouragement some needed for a bit of wintry fun.

Winter weather
People enjoying the wintry weather at Darley Park in Derby (Jacob King)
Winter weather
Going up the slope was tougher – for some (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather
The snow provided the perfect opportunity to get out of the house (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather in Derby
Many decided to take advantage of the snow in Derby before it melts (Jacob King/PA)
Snow in the Yorkshire Dales
Snow in the Yorkshire Dales (Yorkshire Shepherdess/@AmandaOwen8/PA)
Horses gallop in the snow
Horses on the gallops in the snow at Sam Drinkwater’s Granary Stables in Upper Strensham, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA)
Jockeys out for a morning gallop
The snow did not stop jockeys out for a morning gallop (David Davies/PA)
Snow in Sheffield
Sheffield was among the cities to see snow (Asma El-Howati/PA)

But for others in the UK the change in weather has been less welcome, with some areas hit by flooding.

Flooding in Gloucestershire
Fields remain flooded near Apperley, Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)
A swan swims across flooded fields
A swan swims across flooded fields in Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)
A car drives along a flooded road
A car drives along a flooded road near Apperley in Gloucestershire (Steve Parsons/PA)