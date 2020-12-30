William and Kate’s travel and logistics officer recognised in New Year Honours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s travel and logistics officer has been made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) by the Queen.

Tifare Alexander, who has worked for William and Kate for more than eight years, has been recognised for his service to the couple in the New Year Honours.

The Fijian-born former Paratrooper – known as Tif – is part of the Cambridges’ small household which includes their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

In the past he has been photographed driving Kate to official events and been spotted working in the background.

William and Kate’s travel and logistics officer has been recognised in the New Year Honours list (Eamonn M McCormack/PA)

Awards under the RVO are in the Queen’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Also recognised is Scott Furssedonn-Wood, deputy private secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who is also made a Member of the RVO.

Mr Furssedonn-Wood is a career diplomat who was British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata from 2013 to 2016.

He has accompanied Charles and Camilla on many of their official overseas tours and in November was part of the couple’s entourage when they visited Germany.