New Year’s Eve saw bitterly cold conditions for much of the UK and more snow, as some hardy swimmers braved the North Sea for a bracing dip.

The sun rises over South Shields lighthouse on the north east coast (Owen Humphreys/PA) Frost covers a grassy bank looking out over the Avon Gorge and Clifton suspension bridge in Bristol after overnight temperatures dropped below freezing (Ben Birchall/PA) Mist and frost hang around colourful houses in Hotwells during a cold start to the day in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) Swimmers in the freezing North Sea at King Edward’s Bay near Tynemouth on New Year’s Eve (Owen Humphreys/PA) Swimmers take the plunge at King Edward’s Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA) Deer in a frost-covered Richmond Park, in south-west London (Yui Mok/PA) A cold start to the day for joggers in Richmond Park (Yui Mok/PA) A swan makes its way across a frozen pond (Yui Mok/PA) Snow on rooftops in Bishop Auckland, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA) Huskies being walked in Whitworth in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA) Riders in a frost-covered Richmond Park (Yui Mok/PA) Jack Austin does a backflip off a snowball on Knutsford Heath in Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA) Two children drag a sledge through woods on Knutsford Heath (Martin Rickett/PA)