Sliding police officer reinforces treacherous roads message

A police officer casually skating across a frozen road has reinforced the message that many routes are treacherous on New Year’s Day due to icy conditions.

Officers in North Lincolnshire posted a video on social media of a colleague sliding down the A18 Mortal Ash Hill near Scunthorpe as freezing temperatures turned the highway into an ice rink.

The uniformed traffic officer is seen on Twitter sliding past the camera with his hands casually tucked into the pockets of his hi-vis coat.

Sliding into 2021 like…. the A18 Mortal Ash Hill is closed into Scunthorpe this morning due to treacherous conditions. Please take care, very icy out here #1216 pic.twitter.com/OZ1hKEsgak — Humber Roads Police (@HumberbeatRoads) January 1, 2021

The road is the main route into Scunthorpe from the east.