News / UK

In Pictures: Britons brave the elements to enjoy winter walks

by Press Association
January 2, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: January 2, 2021, 2:39 pm
Syndicate Post image
Hikers at Limestone Corner walk along a snow-covered Hadrian’s Wall near Hexham, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Residents of northern parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow on Saturday morning, and sought to take full advantage.

While motorists were urged to take care on the roads amid difficult driving conditions, walkers headed out to enjoy the fresh air – and burn off a few festive calories.

Hikers took in the stunning views of Hadrian’s Wall near Hexham, Northumberland.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The snow turned woods at Hexham into a winter wonderland.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, hardy rowers took to the Tyne.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Enjoying the outdoors near Buxton, Derbyshire.

Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Paragliders flew over Mam Tor, a 517m hill near Castleton in Derbyshire.

Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 2nd 2021
(Danny Lawson/PA)