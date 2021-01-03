In Pictures: Get your skates on!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There was plenty of deliberate slipping and sliding as the icy conditions continued on Sunday.

In Glasgow’s Queen’s Park, the frozen pond proved a treat for skaters who indulged in games of ice hockey and some figure skating displays.

Meanwhile, in the Peak District sledging was the popular winter pursuit, hardy walkers braved the conditions on Pen y Fan in South Wales and it was chilly under paw for dogs being walked in Northumberland.