Police make arrests in Nottingham following coronavirus protest

Three people were arrested in Nottingham after a coronavirus protest made its way through the city.

A Nottinghamshire Police statement confirmed three arrests and 12 fixed penalty notices, adding that it was likely those numbers would rise.

A protest was spotted at around midday at the Victoria Embankment, and according to local press it continued to move into the city centre.

An anti-Covid-19 vaccination leaflet and an anti-lockdown sticker were also spotted in the city – which is currently under Tier 4 restrictions – on Sunday.

Anti-lockdown protest on the Embankment at the moment. @nottslive pic.twitter.com/MK7soke7eJ — Steve Mack (@stevemack2017) January 3, 2021

Assistant chief constable Steve Cooper, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We had an increased police presence this afternoon as we looked to maintain security and offer reassurance, as well as engaging with those present at the protest including organisers.

“The police were on hand to make sure the wider public were kept safe and secure and preserve any evidence of any breaches before dispersing the crowd.

“As a consequence we have made three arrests and issued 12 fixed penalty notices so far, with the likelihood this will rise.”