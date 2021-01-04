Queen wishes Woman’s Hour ‘continued success’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen has marked the 75th anniversary of Woman’s Hour by wishing the BBC Radio 4 show “continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere”.

The head of state – who is thought to be a fan of the programme – sent her good wishes to all those involved in the long-running and popular show in a message.

It came as broadcaster Emma Barnett began her first day as Woman’s Hour presenter, taking over from Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray, who both left last year.

Barnett told listeners: “May I say, as your new presenter of Woman’s Hour, it is an absolute pleasure to be with you, thank you for having me.

“And I’m greatly looking forward to getting to know you and doing this together, because I can’t do it without you.”

Reading the Queen’s message, Barnett said: “As you celebrate your 75th year, it is with great pleasure that I send my best wishes to the listeners and all those associated with Woman’s Hour.

“During this time, you have witnessed and played a significant part in the evolving role of women across society, both here and around the world.

“In this notable anniversary year, I wish you continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere.”

The broadcaster said the programme had approached the Queen as “one of the most influential and well-known women in the world” to see if she wanted to mark the 75th anniversary of the show with a message.

Barnett added: “And she is someone who, in this very strange, unsettling and, quite frankly, deeply upsetting time, that millions have been tuning into to hear the words of, and she doesn’t send messages very often.”

During the show The Beatles song Here Comes The Sun, specially recorded for the show by former Spice Girl Mel C, was played.