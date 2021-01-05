What the papers say – January 5

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The announcement of a further lockdown in England leads all of the national newspapers on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning the coming weeks will be “the hardest yet”.

The Times writes Mr Johnson’s plunging of the country into lockdown was a “desperate attempt … to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed by the rising flood of Covid-19 cases”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the “return to full lockdown”, but adds Mr Johnson has set out a timetable for 13 million vaccinations to be distributed by mid-February.

Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph: ‘The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet…but end is in sight’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/gFJGiXxRyV — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 4, 2021

The Guardian writes new figures put the UK on course to surpass 100,000 Covid-19 deaths before the end of the month without urgent action.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 5 January 2021: PM imposes new lockdown and warns worst yet to come pic.twitter.com/cxFlKIXIbG — The Guardian (@guardian) January 4, 2021

And the Financial Times says the move is a U-turn, after Mr Johnson said colleges and schools should now be closed.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 5 January https://t.co/JAhYUc7rCN pic.twitter.com/UAqqM8isfd — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 4, 2021

The Daily Mirror, Metro and the i call the latest move “Lockdown 3”.

Tomorrow's front page: Lockdown 3 https://t.co/ZoAEsWd9Vd #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KCYGkBTL11 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 4, 2021 Tuesday's front page:LOCKDOWNNUMBER 3#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/DXxPPemAZe — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 4, 2021 Tuesday's front page: Lockdown 3 – the worst sequel yet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mRDu8qcsrZ — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 4, 2021

And The Independent writes the measures will be in place until at least the middle of next month.

The Sun calls the latest lockdown “one last push”, while the Daily Mail writes that we’re “back to square one”.

Tomorrow's Front Page: Boris announces new national lockdownhttps://t.co/NS1nNM3m9T pic.twitter.com/ikftX4gaPC — The Sun (@TheSun) January 4, 2021 Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/jMX2EkSZsP — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 4, 2021

The Daily Express leads on Mr Johnson’s call for the nation to “pull together”.

Tuesday’s Daily Express: NEW LOCKDOWN IS TOUGH… BUT VACCINE WILL END STRUGGLE #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/S0j6Dawf0Y — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 4, 2021

And the Daily Star mocks up an image of the Prime Minister as Vicky Pollard, calling him “indecisive”.