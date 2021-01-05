Step up to the challenge in aid of the Prince’s Trust – say Steps

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop group Steps have stepped up to the challenge to help get the nation walking for a Prince’s Trust fundraising campaign.

The singers have called on people to stay positive during the pandemic as they gave their backing to the Trust’s Future Steps project – a daily target of 10,000 steps to raise vital funds for the charity during February.

The charity continues to help young people develop the confidence and skills they need to move into work, education and training against a backdrop of rising unemployment brought on by the pandemic.

Steps have urged the public to stay positive during the pandemic (Ian West/PA)

Steps endorsed the campaign in a post on their Instagram account and band member H said: “It’s been a really tough year for everyone, with the pandemic affecting pretty much every aspect of daily life.

“It’s so important to stay upbeat at times like this and we’d love to see people bringing their positivity to social media by having a go at our challenge.”

The group, whose members are Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Claire Richards, will use their TikTok channel to encourage people to get involved with Future Steps.

Claire suggested fundraisers could play a Steps song while walking: “The challenge is simple – just walk as many steps as you can to the chorus of What the Future Holds while sharing your top three aspirations for 2021.”

The group will use their TikTok channel to encourage people to take on the Future Steps challenge (Ian West/PA)

“These can be anything from ‘build my confidence’ to ‘learn a new skill’ – I know, for example, that one of my own goals is to develop my personal training business,” bandmate Lee added.

Steps member Lisa added: “Too many young people aren’t getting these opportunities right now, and that’s why the support provided by the Prince’s Trust is more important than ever.

“By raising money through Future Steps, you can help to sustain a lifeline for young people who might not have anywhere else to turn to.”

Participants who want to take on the personal challenge to improve their fitness and raise funds for the charity can register at the Trust’s website.