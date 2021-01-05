Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 1, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 310 (98%) have seen a rise in case rates and five (2%) have seen a fall.

(PA graphic)

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,216 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 1 – the equivalent of 1,510.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 976.5 in the seven days to December 25.

Thurrock in Essex has the second highest rate, up from 1,217.2 to 1,471.8, with 2,566 new cases.

Castle Point, also in Essex, is in third place, where the rate has increased from 1,083.3 to 1,419.6 with 1,283 new cases.

The areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps are Carlisle (up from 349.7 to 932.1 with 1,013 new cases); Rushmoor in Hampshire (up from 657.5 to 1,229.4 with 1,163 new cases); and the Isle of Wight (up from 215.8 to 785.8, with 1,114 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 25.

Barking and Dagenham, 1510.5, (3216), 976.5, (2079)

Thurrock, 1471.8, (2566), 1217.2, (2122)

Castle Point, 1419.6, (1283), 1083.3, (979)

Redbridge, 1416.0, (4322), 1072.3, (3273)

Epping Forest, 1381.3, (1819), 1297.8, (1709)

Broxbourne, 1355.9, (1319), 1071.1, (1042)

Brentwood, 1352.9, (1042), 1342.5, (1034)

Harlow, 1341.5, (1168), 949.8, (827)

Newham, 1290.7, (4558), 913.8, (3227)

Havering, 1247.9, (3239), 1111.9, (2886)

Rushmoor, 1229.4, (1163), 657.5, (622)

Dartford, 1215.7, (1369), 895.2, (1008)

Gravesham, 1198.8, (1282), 883.7, (945)

Enfield, 1197.1, (3996), 970.4, (3239)

Bexley, 1197.0, (2972), 1025.8, (2547)

Basildon, 1192.8, (2233), 985.0, (1844)

Tower Hamlets, 1166.5, (3788), 935.2, (3037)

Southend-on-Sea, 1136.4, (2081), 974.2, (1784)

Braintree, 1124.5, (1716), 780.5, (1191)

Medway, 1106.1, (3081), 862.3, (2402)

Waltham Forest, 1105.1, (3061), 874.1, (2421)

Sutton, 1090.9, (2251), 748.7, (1545)

Bromley, 1089.0, (3619), 843.1, (2802)

Hounslow, 1086.1, (2949), 713.4, (1937)

Rochford, 1072.5, (937), 948.9, (829)

Chelmsford, 1058.4, (1888), 811.7, (1448)

Greenwich, 1026.6, (2956), 711.9, (2050)

Merton, 1024.5, (2116), 777.5, (1606)

Hertsmere, 1021.7, (1072), 896.9, (941)

Haringey, 1012.1, (2719), 805.5, (2164)

Slough, 1011.8, (1513), 654.0, (978)

South Bucks, 1008.0, (706), 673.9, (472)

Croydon, 1006.7, (3893), 787.4, (3045)

Barnet, 1001.8, (3966), 746.7, (2956)

Watford, 995.1, (961), 793.1, (766)

Maldon, 985.7, (640), 670.0, (435)

Brent, 977.3, (3223), 646.5, (2132)

Hillingdon, 954.1, (2928), 755.4, (2318)

Three Rivers, 951.5, (888), 794.0, (741)

Harrow, 942.4, (2367), 731.0, (1836)

Lewisham, 935.1, (2860), 706.6, (2161)

Carlisle, 932.1, (1013), 349.7, (380)

Milton Keynes, 923.3, (2488), 782.7, (2109)

Crawley, 914.5, (1028), 470.6, (529)

Ealing, 906.9, (3100), 628.4, (2148)

Spelthorne, 890.4, (889), 640.0, (639)

Southwark, 880.4, (2807), 688.5, (2195)

Hackney and City of London, 878.8, (2556), 760.9, (2213)

Hastings, 860.1, (797), 941.1, (872)

Uttlesford, 852.3, (778), 539.0, (492)

Lambeth, 840.4, (2740), 701.5, (2287)

Bracknell Forest, 839.7, (1029), 536.1, (657)

Epsom and Ewell, 835.9, (674), 626.3, (505)

Tendring, 835.8, (1225), 345.2, (506)

Kingston upon Thames, 833.2, (1479), 596.6, (1059)

Maidstone, 831.7, (1429), 679.8, (1168)

Reigate and Banstead, 824.9, (1227), 521.7, (776)

Tandridge, 822.7, (725), 625.2, (551)

Ashford, 822.1, (1069), 742.9, (966)

Bedford, 815.4, (1413), 612.3, (1061)

Colchester, 815.1, (1587), 363.1, (707)

Surrey Heath, 808.5, (722), 491.6, (439)

Stevenage, 808.2, (710), 512.3, (450)

Welwyn Hatfield, 786.7, (968), 489.3, (602)

Isle of Wight, 785.8, (1114), 215.8, (306)

Swale, 784.9, (1178), 665.6, (999)

Sevenoaks, 781.0, (943), 667.5, (806)

Folkestone and Hythe, 777.0, (878), 620.4, (701)

Burnley, 773.7, (688), 478.0, (425)

Wolverhampton, 772.3, (2034), 419.6, (1105)

Eastbourne, 772.1, (801), 473.3, (491)

Elmbridge, 769.8, (1053), 592.9, (811)

Tonbridge and Malling, 762.8, (1008), 616.7, (815)

Wandsworth, 760.4, (2507), 688.9, (2271)

Cherwell, 756.1, (1138), 431.9, (650)

Islington, 751.4, (1822), 604.6, (1466)

Hartlepool, 749.5, (702), 388.6, (364)

St Albans, 745.7, (1107), 541.6, (804)

Woking, 740.1, (746), 518.9, (523)

Hart, 724.2, (703), 309.0, (300)

East Hertfordshire, 723.2, (1083), 542.2, (812)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 721.1, (1335), 593.1, (1098)

Arun, 715.4, (1150), 305.4, (491)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 715.2, (1083), 493.3, (747)

Luton, 708.7, (1510), 498.0, (1061)

Halton, 694.7, (899), 200.1, (259)

Northampton, 693.6, (1558), 370.9, (833)

Dacorum, 691.4, (1070), 511.1, (791)

Eden, 681.7, (363), 460.1, (245)

Sandwell, 678.9, (2230), 343.4, (1128)

Waverley, 676.8, (855), 331.7, (419)

Rother, 674.4, (648), 625.5, (601)

Havant, 666.3, (841), 456.3, (576)

Thanet, 661.6, (939), 489.0, (694)

Wycombe, 660.2, (1153), 448.9, (784)

Richmond upon Thames, 656.0, (1299), 597.9, (1184)

Runnymede, 652.0, (583), 437.2, (391)

Camden, 640.3, (1729), 489.6, (1322)

Wealden, 637.3, (1029), 398.8, (644)

Lewes, 632.3, (653), 397.0, (410)

Brighton and Hove, 628.1, (1827), 314.2, (914)

Central Bedfordshire, 625.0, (1804), 468.4, (1352)

Kensington and Chelsea, 621.3, (970), 486.1, (759)

Worthing, 619.5, (685), 261.4, (289)

Walsall, 619.3, (1768), 301.6, (861)

Portsmouth, 617.9, (1328), 420.2, (903)

Aylesbury Vale, 617.7, (1232), 507.9, (1013)

Southampton, 613.0, (1548), 319.6, (807)

Wirral, 606.5, (1965), 213.9, (693)

Pendle, 603.6, (556), 393.0, (362)

Knowsley, 597.2, (901), 184.9, (279)

Reading, 595.3, (963), 436.4, (706)

Blackburn with Darwen, 593.2, (888), 328.0, (491)

Mid Sussex, 592.6, (895), 354.9, (536)

Corby, 588.5, (425), 203.6, (147)

Ipswich, 585.8, (802), 278.3, (381)

Guildford, 581.9, (867), 416.1, (620)

Adur, 581.6, (374), 332.8, (214)

Wokingham, 575.6, (985), 401.5, (687)

Warrington, 569.5, (1196), 254.3, (534)

Babergh, 566.1, (521), 334.7, (308)

Birmingham, 560.5, (6400), 319.8, (3651)

Dudley, 560.3, (1802), 288.6, (928)

Mole Valley, 559.3, (488), 408.0, (356)

South Northamptonshire, 558.8, (528), 358.8, (339)

Dover, 556.2, (657), 545.2, (644)

South Staffordshire, 553.2, (622), 287.3, (323)

Ribble Valley, 551.8, (336), 321.9, (196)

Great Yarmouth, 551.7, (548), 213.4, (212)

Westminster, 549.9, (1437), 487.9, (1275)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 547.9, (2166), 217.3, (859)

South Oxfordshire, 538.5, (765), 300.6, (427)

Canterbury, 535.1, (885), 529.6, (876)

East Staffordshire, 532.8, (638), 323.2, (387)

Horsham, 531.3, (764), 241.3, (347)

Ashfield, 530.0, (678), 251.7, (322)

Chiltern, 527.5, (506), 370.1, (355)

Sefton, 524.9, (1451), 178.4, (493)

Swindon, 523.4, (1163), 239.0, (531)

Oadby and Wigston, 520.9, (297), 349.0, (199)

Cannock Chase, 520.0, (524), 281.9, (284)

Fareham, 519.6, (604), 265.8, (309)

Hyndburn, 519.5, (421), 259.1, (210)

Tunbridge Wells, 518.0, (615), 471.7, (560)

Daventry, 510.8, (439), 264.1, (227)

Cambridge, 508.0, (634), 266.0, (332)

Derby, 508.0, (1307), 251.8, (648)

Cheshire West and Chester, 507.8, (1742), 254.8, (874)

Huntingdonshire, 500.1, (890), 206.8, (368)

South Norfolk, 499.0, (703), 261.9, (369)

Broadland, 497.8, (651), 283.7, (371)

York, 496.6, (1046), 236.4, (498)

South Tyneside, 495.4, (748), 225.2, (340)

Eastleigh, 494.8, (661), 219.3, (293)

Gloucester, 494.1, (638), 272.6, (352)

Liverpool, 492.1, (2451), 195.6, (974)

Bromsgrove, 491.6, (491), 279.3, (279)

Amber Valley, 490.8, (629), 326.2, (418)

North Hertfordshire, 482.1, (644), 340.6, (455)

Sedgemoor, 479.8, (591), 273.6, (337)

Sunderland, 478.6, (1329), 195.9, (544)

Winchester, 478.1, (597), 252.3, (315)

Norwich, 474.5, (667), 276.0, (388)

Peterborough, 469.2, (949), 367.4, (743)

Oxford, 469.0, (715), 341.1, (520)

Middlesbrough, 465.3, (656), 224.9, (317)

Richmondshire, 465.3, (250), 180.5, (97)

Test Valley, 461.3, (582), 230.7, (291)

South Cambridgeshire, 458.2, (729), 232.0, (369)

Solihull, 456.6, (988), 254.2, (550)

Rugby, 456.2, (497), 284.6, (310)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 454.5, (688), 257.6, (390)

Breckland, 454.4, (636), 231.5, (324)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 454.3, (590), 260.2, (338)

Chichester, 450.8, (546), 221.3, (268)

Leicester, 450.3, (1595), 297.0, (1052)

Worcester, 449.5, (455), 181.8, (184)

Allerdale, 449.1, (439), 181.1, (177)

County Durham, 448.4, (2377), 250.7, (1329)

Somerset West and Taunton, 446.8, (693), 242.4, (376)

East Cambridgeshire, 443.0, (398), 220.4, (198)

Redditch, 438.7, (374), 211.1, (180)

Harborough, 438.1, (411), 227.1, (213)

Cheshire East, 429.8, (1651), 227.8, (875)

Wellingborough, 427.8, (341), 269.7, (215)

Coventry, 419.6, (1559), 242.8, (902)

Lichfield, 416.2, (436), 248.2, (260)

East Hampshire, 414.5, (507), 273.1, (334)

Mansfield, 414.4, (453), 246.1, (269)

South Kesteven, 412.9, (588), 309.6, (441)

Wyre Forest, 409.7, (415), 188.6, (191)

Basingstoke and Deane, 408.3, (721), 255.4, (451)

West Suffolk, 408.3, (731), 232.9, (417)

Kettering, 407.8, (415), 218.1, (222)

West Berkshire, 403.9, (640), 322.5, (511)

Gateshead, 403.9, (816), 249.9, (505)

West Oxfordshire, 403.1, (446), 227.8, (252)

Fenland, 402.6, (410), 181.6, (185)

Darlington, 401.7, (429), 239.7, (256)

North Warwickshire, 401.4, (262), 174.7, (114)

Gosport, 400.8, (340), 200.4, (170)

Forest of Dean, 395.2, (343), 223.5, (194)

Stockton-on-Tees, 393.2, (776), 226.5, (447)

St. Helens, 390.4, (705), 187.2, (338)

Gedling, 387.6, (457), 246.0, (290)

Vale of White Horse, 387.5, (527), 250.7, (341)

East Suffolk, 383.6, (957), 166.0, (414)

West Lancashire, 383.2, (438), 205.6, (235)

North Norfolk, 381.5, (400), 213.7, (224)

South Gloucestershire, 381.3, (1087), 174.0, (496)

Hambleton, 381.0, (349), 248.9, (228)

Mid Suffolk, 380.2, (395), 173.3, (180)

South Derbyshire, 378.5, (406), 248.9, (267)

Stafford, 377.3, (518), 254.2, (349)

Craven, 374.5, (214), 131.3, (75)

Bristol, 373.1, (1729), 176.3, (817)

Tamworth, 372.9, (286), 186.5, (143)

Blaby, 370.3, (376), 230.5, (234)

Trafford, 364.0, (864), 233.8, (555)

Bolsover, 361.2, (291), 206.1, (166)

North Somerset, 359.4, (773), 198.6, (427)

Nottingham, 359.0, (1195), 202.5, (674)

Rossendale, 358.1, (256), 207.0, (148)

Wigan, 354.8, (1166), 182.3, (599)

Bury, 353.9, (676), 234.6, (448)

Warwick, 353.4, (508), 219.1, (315)

Scarborough, 351.2, (382), 212.4, (231)

Stockport, 350.3, (1028), 212.0, (622)

Lincoln, 349.4, (347), 348.4, (346)

Northumberland, 345.2, (1113), 193.5, (624)

Wychavon, 342.3, (443), 214.8, (278)

East Northamptonshire, 341.7, (323), 223.2, (211)

Erewash, 338.9, (391), 169.0, (195)

Selby, 338.8, (307), 150.1, (136)

Lancaster, 336.9, (492), 208.8, (305)

North East Derbyshire, 336.1, (341), 184.3, (187)

North West Leicestershire, 335.9, (348), 200.8, (208)

Wyre, 335.4, (376), 166.8, (187)

Stoke-on-Trent, 335.1, (859), 248.1, (636)

Barrow-in-Furness, 332.6, (223), 95.5, (64)

Broxtowe, 331.5, (378), 176.3, (201)

Telford and Wrekin, 328.6, (591), 141.2, (254)

Doncaster, 327.0, (1020), 202.6, (632)

Manchester, 325.2, (1798), 184.9, (1022)

Rushcliffe, 324.7, (387), 204.7, (244)

South Ribble, 324.0, (359), 165.2, (183)

Stratford-on-Avon, 322.1, (419), 180.6, (235)

New Forest, 321.5, (579), 149.4, (269)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 319.5, (1827), 96.9, (554)

Preston, 316.5, (453), 213.8, (306)

Ryedale, 314.2, (174), 153.5, (85)

Redcar and Cleveland, 312.8, (429), 116.7, (160)

Rochdale, 312.5, (695), 206.8, (460)

Hull, 309.5, (804), 227.9, (592)

Bath and North East Somerset, 308.4, (596), 149.5, (289)

Herefordshire, 308.1, (594), 182.1, (351)

Chorley, 304.5, (360), 218.2, (258)

North Kesteven, 301.1, (352), 255.7, (299)

Bassetlaw, 299.7, (352), 221.4, (260)

Melton, 298.8, (153), 228.5, (117)

Harrogate, 298.4, (480), 115.6, (186)

Salford, 298.3, (772), 197.8, (512)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 297.4, (385), 213.2, (276)

Newark and Sherwood, 297.3, (364), 200.9, (246)

Oldham, 291.8, (692), 180.5, (428)

Charnwood, 290.6, (540), 207.2, (385)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 289.9, (328), 213.0, (241)

Leeds, 288.9, (2291), 182.8, (1450)

Shropshire, 288.7, (933), 98.7, (319)

Tameside, 287.0, (650), 168.2, (381)

Barnsley, 286.0, (706), 189.6, (468)

Rotherham, 284.1, (754), 197.4, (524)

Wiltshire, 283.2, (1416), 150.4, (752)

Tewkesbury, 283.1, (269), 175.8, (167)

Dorset, 281.9, (1067), 120.7, (457)

Cotswold, 281.5, (253), 198.1, (178)

Copeland, 275.7, (188), 80.7, (55)

South Holland, 273.6, (260), 204.2, (194)

South Lakeland, 273.1, (287), 163.7, (172)

Calderdale, 270.5, (572), 167.4, (354)

Wakefield, 267.0, (930), 167.7, (584)

South Somerset, 263.2, (443), 165.1, (278)

Mendip, 262.1, (303), 178.2, (206)

Blackpool, 261.8, (365), 162.1, (226)

Chesterfield, 260.2, (273), 157.3, (165)

Bolton, 260.1, (748), 157.2, (452)

Stroud, 258.4, (310), 190.9, (229)

Fylde, 256.3, (207), 153.5, (124)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 253.0, (249), 224.5, (221)

Cheltenham, 248.5, (289), 145.3, (169)

High Peak, 248.2, (230), 136.0, (126)

North Tyneside, 247.7, (515), 158.7, (330)

West Lindsey, 246.7, (236), 269.7, (258)

Kirklees, 243.8, (1072), 162.6, (715)

Rutland, 242.9, (97), 185.3, (74)

Sheffield, 239.7, (1402), 165.3, (967)

Boston, 238.0, (167), 295.0, (207)

Malvern Hills, 233.8, (184), 118.2, (93)

Bradford, 232.3, (1254), 169.9, (917)

North Lincolnshire, 228.1, (393), 156.1, (269)

Exeter, 226.8, (298), 140.8, (185)

Derbyshire Dales, 225.4, (163), 150.7, (109)

Mid Devon, 222.3, (183), 126.4, (104)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 220.1, (751), 162.4, (554)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 215.0, (651), 132.1, (400)

Plymouth, 206.0, (540), 174.7, (458)

East Lindsey, 175.0, (248), 112.2, (159)

South Hams, 172.4, (150), 90.8, (79)

East Devon, 168.2, (246), 138.1, (202)

North East Lincolnshire, 168.0, (268), 102.8, (164)

Teignbridge, 155.8, (209), 128.2, (172)

North Devon, 131.8, (128), 141.0, (137)

West Devon, 130.8, (73), 206.1, (115)

Torbay, 121.8, (166), 56.5, (77)

Torridge, 112.8, (77), 86.4, (59)