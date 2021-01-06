What the papers say – January 6

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns as England enters a new lockdown and vaccine developments fill the front pages.

The Guardian, the i and the Daily Mirror all report one in 50 people in England have been infected with Covid-19.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 January 2021: Tough curbs ‘for months’ as 1 in 50 now have virus pic.twitter.com/0t2aGl3t4q — The Guardian (@guardian) January 5, 2021 Wednesday's front page: Vaccine hubs to open next week as virus infects 1 in 50 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8Src4jZPVF — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 5, 2021 Tomorrow’s #frontpage – CORONAVIRUS SHOCK – One in 50 infected…& rising#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/7ynCZbc2S0 pic.twitter.com/caoH18DXZC — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 5, 2021

The Sun also carries the “grim” statistic but adds that one in four Britons over

80-years-of-age has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Tomorrow's Front Page: One in 50 Brits have Covid as mutant strain spreads https://t.co/Lkz05qplri pic.twitter.com/yzJTYntLth — The Sun (@TheSun) January 5, 2021

Metro says one in 30 has the virus in London as the UK recorded 60,000 new cases in a day for the first time.

Senior pharmacy figures have told The Daily Telegraph that the Government “snubbed” offers for high street pharmacies to provide Covid-19 vaccination jabs.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pharmacies' offer to give jabs snubbed by ministers' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K6E0nPFNLb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 5, 2021

The Daily Express quotes Boris Johnson as being full of “optimism and hope things will be different in spring” as the paper says 1.3 million people have been vaccinated.

EXPRESS: 1.1m infected with virus … as 1.3m get jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GCRnH8oRVA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2021

The Times strikes a positive tone as it says it has been told “millions more coronavirus jabs will reach vaccination centres within days”.

But The Independent and the Daily Mail carry chief medical officer Chris Whitty’s warning that pandemic restrictions may still be needed next winter.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Now more than a million infected with Covid #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/59ljvDVrme — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 5, 2021 Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/3PiRqE83Gw — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 5, 2021

The UK “faces long haul out of crisis” with ministers cited by the Financial Times as saying England’s new seven-week lockdown could be extended into March.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 6 January https://t.co/klEVpthtYr pic.twitter.com/KnyjiawsXz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 5, 2021

And the Daily Star reacts to the latest developments by encouraging all “sane people” to “shove your dry January”.