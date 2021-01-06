Gordon Ramsay leads tributes to culinary ‘legend’ Albert Roux

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gordon Ramsay has paid tribute to chef and restaurateur Albert Roux as “the man who installed gastronomy in Britain” following his death aged 85.

The French-born co-founder of Le Gavroche died on January 4 following a lengthy illness, his family announced on Wednesday.

Ramsay, 54, was one of a number of future stars, including Marcus Wareing and Marco Pierre White, who trained at Roux’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He was later invited by Roux to join him at Hotel Diva, a ski resort in the French Alps, as his number two.

The pair remained close friends and have operated out of the same office building for the last decade.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, Ramsay wrote: “So so sad the hear about the passing of this legend, the man who installed Gastronomy in Britain, we’ve shared the same office for the last decade and walking up those stairs today is going to be really difficult, thank you Albert for everything you gave me, God Bless you Chef.”

One of the true culinary greats has left us… Merci chef.. My thoughts are with the Roux family and the army of chefs you’ve influenced over the years.. You will be missed but never forgotten.. RIP #AlbertRoux pic.twitter.com/5VmXIOADul — Tom Kitchin (@TomKitchin) January 6, 2021

Scottish chef Tom Kitchin, who as owner of The Kitchin became the youngest winner of a Michelin star, said: “One of the true culinary greats has left us… Merci chef.. My thoughts are with the Roux family and the army of chefs you’ve influenced over the years.. You will be missed but never forgotten.. RIP”

Such a sad start to the year…Albert Roux was a true titan of the food scene in this country and inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business. RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass…in fact the bottle to you and pic.twitter.com/Ph1Vs3ZWQx — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) January 6, 2021

Chef James Martin described Roux as “a true titan of the food scene” who “inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business”.

He added: “RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass… in fact the bottle to you and your brother and say thank you for everything. My thoughts to all the Roux family and friends.”

Albert Roux OBE, along with his late brother Michel, was a father of the UK restaurant industry and his legacy will live on through the many chefs who passed through his kitchen. All of us at the Michelin Guide send our heartfelt condolences to the Roux family — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) January 6, 2021

A statement from The Michelin Guide said: “Albert Roux OBE, along with his late brother Michel, was a father of the UK restaurant industry and his legacy will live on through the many chefs who passed through his kitchen.

“All of us at the Michelin Guide send our heartfelt condolences to the Roux family.”

RIP Albert Roux. This multi-Michelin-starred French chef helped many people see that foie gras is animal torture. He famously said that like cigarettes, it should carry a warning about the hideous suffering of the ducks and geese abused for its production. We’ll never forget him. — PETA UK (@PETAUK) January 6, 2021

Animal rights organisation Peta praised the chef for his public opposition to foie gras.

They said on Twitter: “RIP Albert Roux. This multi-Michelin-starred French chef helped many people see that foie gras is animal torture.

“He famously said that like cigarettes, it should carry a warning about the hideous suffering of the ducks and geese abused for its production. We’ll never forget him.”

We are deeply saddened to have lost our founder and patron Albert Roux. His legacy will live on in the thousands of chefs he inspired and trained. pic.twitter.com/8GSp5jJTkG — Roux Scholarship (@RouxScholarship) January 6, 2021

The Roux Scholarship, the cooking competition for up-and-coming chefs set up by Roux and his brother Michel, said: “We are deeply saddened to have lost our founder and patron Albert Roux.

“His legacy will live on in the thousands of chefs he inspired and trained.”