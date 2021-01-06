More than 5,000 UK Covid-19 deaths from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 5,000 Covid-19 deaths occurred in the UK over Christmas and the new year, latest figures show.

A total of 5,085 people died from December 24 to January 1, all of whom had tested positive for Covid-19 within 28 days of their death.

This figure is likely to rise as further deaths are recorded.

The full death toll for this period, which includes everyone who had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate, will not be known until later in January.

The latest figures, based just on people who died 28 days after testing positive, show that 546 deaths took place on Christmas Eve and 563 deaths occurred on Christmas Day.

(PA Graphics)

A total of 600 deaths took place on December 28 – the highest total for a single day since April 26.

Some of the Covid-19 deaths that occurred in the UK over Christmas are only now being reported.

Of the 1,041 new deaths reported on January 6, around a third took place before January 1, while some 100 took place in the seven days up to Christmas Day.

All figures are based on data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.