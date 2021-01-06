Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Wednesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 309 (98%) have seen a rise in case rates and six (2%) have seen a fall.

(PA Graphics)

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,380 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 2 – the equivalent of 1,587.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,057.7 in the seven days to December 26.

Thurrock in Essex has the second highest rate, up from 1,266.5 to 1,512.0, with 2,636 new cases.

Redbridge in London is in third place, where the rate has increased from 1,134.6 to 1,475.0 with 4,502 new cases.

The areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps are the Isle of Wight (up from 241.9 to 916.3, with 1,299 new cases); Halton in Cheshire (up from 209.4 to 870.1, with 1,126 new cases); and Carlisle (up from 405.8 to 1,017.7, with 1,106 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 26.

Barking and Dagenham, 1587.6, (3380), 1057.7, (2252)

Thurrock, 1512.0, (2636), 1266.5, (2208)

Redbridge, 1475.0, (4502), 1134.6, (3463)

Castle Point, 1466.1, (1325), 1134.2, (1025)

Epping Forest, 1420.8, (1871), 1355.5, (1785)

Harlow, 1395.5, (1215), 1021.1, (889)

Broxbourne, 1376.5, (1339), 1162.6, (1131)

Brentwood, 1369.8, (1055), 1324.3, (1020)

Newham, 1362.7, (4812), 993.7, (3509)

Havering, 1300.7, (3376), 1142.7, (2966)

Rushmoor, 1283.3, (1214), 750.5, (710)

Basildon, 1265.0, (2368), 1024.0, (1917)

Dartford, 1238.8, (1395), 932.5, (1050)

Enfield, 1231.9, (4112), 1065.6, (3557)

Tower Hamlets, 1231.4, (3999), 977.4, (3174)

Gravesham, 1212.8, (1297), 947.3, (1013)

Bexley, 1204.3, (2990), 1074.2, (2667)

Southend-on-Sea, 1188.3, (2176), 961.6, (1761)

Braintree, 1159.9, (1770), 862.4, (1316)

Sutton, 1128.2, (2328), 820.5, (1693)

Medway, 1126.2, (3137), 907.9, (2529)

Waltham Forest, 1122.8, (3110), 905.8, (2509)

Bromley, 1113.9, (3702), 888.9, (2954)

Hounslow, 1098.6, (2983), 807.7, (2193)

Greenwich, 1077.3, (3102), 768.9, (2214)

Slough, 1064.6, (1592), 722.2, (1080)

Chelmsford, 1057.8, (1887), 889.6, (1587)

Croydon, 1055.6, (4082), 836.0, (3233)

Rochford, 1049.6, (917), 991.2, (866)

Merton, 1034.1, (2136), 861.3, (1779)

Crawley, 1030.2, (1158), 541.8, (609)

Hertsmere, 1025.6, (1076), 940.7, (987)

Haringey, 1022.2, (2746), 869.5, (2336)

Carlisle, 1017.7, (1106), 405.8, (441)

Barnet, 1008.9, (3994), 811.1, (3211)

Maldon, 1008.8, (655), 734.7, (477)

Brent, 1002.2, (3305), 721.1, (2378)

Watford, 1000.2, (966), 876.0, (846)

Lewisham, 995.9, (3046), 750.1, (2294)

South Bucks, 995.1, (697), 768.1, (538)

Hillingdon, 989.7, (3037), 825.1, (2532)

Spelthorne, 959.5, (958), 704.1, (703)

Milton Keynes, 956.0, (2576), 815.3, (2197)

Ealing, 954.6, (3263), 689.6, (2357)

Three Rivers, 953.7, (890), 845.5, (789)

Harrow, 939.6, (2360), 799.9, (2009)

Tendring, 929.3, (1362), 399.8, (586)

Isle of Wight, 916.3, (1299), 241.9, (343)

Southwark, 911.5, (2906), 731.4, (2332)

Hackney and City of London, 899.8, (2617), 778.1, (2263)

Bedford, 896.8, (1554), 625.0, (1083)

Uttlesford, 890.6, (813), 604.7, (552)

Colchester, 881.8, (1717), 415.5, (809)

Wolverhampton, 879.0, (2315), 439.7, (1158)

Halton, 870.1, (1126), 209.4, (271)

Hastings, 867.7, (804), 955.1, (885)

Cherwell, 865.1, (1302), 469.8, (707)

Tandridge, 863.5, (761), 683.1, (602)

Lambeth, 861.3, (2808), 732.7, (2389)

Maidstone, 853.2, (1466), 732.7, (1259)

Reigate and Banstead, 852.4, (1268), 584.2, (869)

Epsom and Ewell, 852.1, (687), 703.2, (567)

Sevenoaks, 842.2, (1017), 674.9, (815)

Ashford, 841.3, (1094), 782.1, (1017)

Burnley, 833.3, (741), 509.4, (453)

Stevenage, 831.0, (730), 571.5, (502)

Kingston upon Thames, 829.3, (1472), 647.9, (1150)

Folkestone and Hythe, 829.2, (937), 624.8, (706)

Welwyn Hatfield, 825.7, (1016), 555.1, (683)

Surrey Heath, 823.0, (735), 543.1, (485)

Bracknell Forest, 816.0, (1000), 607.9, (745)

Eastbourne, 815.5, (846), 520.5, (540)

Hartlepool, 795.4, (745), 442.0, (414)

Swale, 794.2, (1192), 715.6, (1074)

Knowsley, 794.1, (1198), 188.3, (284)

Tonbridge and Malling, 774.9, (1024), 631.8, (835)

Wandsworth, 774.4, (2553), 719.2, (2371)

Elmbridge, 770.5, (1054), 623.6, (853)

Luton, 768.4, (1637), 527.1, (1123)

Sandwell, 767.5, (2521), 372.4, (1223)

Islington, 763.4, (1851), 641.3, (1555)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 758.9, (1405), 606.6, (1123)

Northampton, 758.6, (1704), 406.9, (914)

Woking, 756.0, (762), 549.6, (554)

Hart, 752.0, (730), 367.8, (357)

East Hertfordshire, 751.9, (1126), 594.3, (890)

Arun, 744.0, (1196), 350.2, (563)

St Albans, 736.3, (1093), 595.5, (884)

Eden, 721.1, (384), 486.4, (259)

Dacorum, 717.9, (1111), 478.2, (740)

Thanet, 715.9, (1016), 501.7, (712)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 709.9, (1075), 560.0, (848)

Corby, 707.6, (511), 204.9, (148)

Walsall, 699.9, (1998), 315.6, (901)

Rother, 697.3, (670), 637.0, (612)

Wirral, 694.7, (2251), 235.5, (763)

Lewes, 694.3, (717), 425.1, (439)

Pendle, 689.4, (635), 404.9, (373)

Havant, 688.5, (869), 495.2, (625)

Brighton and Hove, 684.5, (1991), 355.1, (1033)

Waverley, 678.4, (857), 376.8, (476)

Wycombe, 672.2, (1174), 505.6, (883)

Warrington, 670.0, (1407), 277.1, (582)

Camden, 667.7, (1803), 529.9, (1431)

Wealden, 662.6, (1070), 425.5, (687)

Worthing, 658.4, (728), 303.0, (335)

Southampton, 656.2, (1657), 347.7, (878)

Richmond upon Thames, 649.4, (1286), 649.9, (1287)

Runnymede, 648.6, (580), 483.1, (432)

Sefton, 644.0, (1780), 191.0, (528)

Central Bedfordshire, 640.9, (1850), 497.1, (1435)

Reading, 634.2, (1026), 482.8, (781)

Blackburn with Darwen, 631.9, (946), 369.4, (553)

Kensington and Chelsea, 630.9, (985), 509.8, (796)

Portsmouth, 628.2, (1350), 449.0, (965)

Aylesbury Vale, 626.2, (1249), 537.5, (1072)

Dudley, 625.9, (2013), 305.4, (982)

Birmingham, 621.4, (7095), 345.0, (3939)

Mid Sussex, 620.4, (937), 394.6, (596)

Great Yarmouth, 619.1, (615), 227.5, (226)

Adur, 617.4, (397), 371.7, (239)

Liverpool, 611.4, (3045), 207.6, (1034)

South Northamptonshire, 608.5, (575), 367.2, (347)

Ipswich, 607.0, (831), 318.5, (436)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 606.6, (2398), 250.9, (992)

South Staffordshire, 599.5, (674), 311.3, (350)

Dover, 595.9, (704), 551.1, (651)

Babergh, 595.4, (548), 400.9, (369)

Ashfield, 591.0, (756), 276.7, (354)

Ribble Valley, 579.8, (353), 328.5, (200)

Wokingham, 573.3, (981), 451.7, (773)

Mole Valley, 573.1, (500), 463.1, (404)

Swindon, 572.5, (1272), 277.7, (617)

Canterbury, 571.4, (945), 549.0, (908)

Westminster, 568.7, (1486), 507.0, (1325)

Derby, 566.6, (1458), 265.8, (684)

Cheshire West and Chester, 564.9, (1938), 272.2, (934)

South Oxfordshire, 563.2, (800), 335.8, (477)

Guildford, 559.1, (833), 483.9, (721)

Daventry, 557.3, (479), 294.4, (253)

Tunbridge Wells, 556.8, (661), 454.0, (539)

Hyndburn, 552.8, (448), 281.3, (228)

Cannock Chase, 551.8, (556), 321.5, (324)

Horsham, 551.5, (793), 283.0, (407)

East Staffordshire, 550.3, (659), 356.6, (427)

Oadby and Wigston, 547.2, (312), 352.5, (201)

Broadland, 540.6, (707), 325.7, (426)

Fareham, 540.3, (628), 302.8, (352)

Bromsgrove, 539.6, (539), 310.4, (310)

Chiltern, 539.0, (517), 395.1, (379)

Worcester, 534.5, (541), 188.7, (191)

Eastleigh, 531.5, (710), 256.8, (343)

York, 530.3, (1117), 265.9, (560)

Amber Valley, 529.9, (679), 331.7, (425)

Oxford, 528.7, (806), 343.7, (524)

South Tyneside, 526.6, (795), 235.1, (355)

Huntingdonshire, 524.3, (933), 234.3, (417)

Gloucester, 521.2, (673), 302.8, (391)

Cambridge, 520.8, (650), 313.3, (391)

Sunderland, 514.2, (1428), 216.1, (600)

Middlesbrough, 512.8, (723), 227.0, (320)

North Hertfordshire, 511.3, (683), 358.6, (479)

Redditch, 510.2, (435), 218.2, (186)

Allerdale, 504.3, (493), 202.5, (198)

Solihull, 504.2, (1091), 272.2, (589)

South Norfolk, 498.3, (702), 304.5, (429)

Chichester, 497.8, (603), 236.9, (287)

Winchester, 495.0, (618), 276.3, (345)

Breckland, 494.4, (692), 268.6, (376)

St. Helens, 492.3, (889), 196.6, (355)

Norwich, 490.8, (690), 318.7, (448)

Leicester, 490.6, (1738), 301.2, (1067)

Rugby, 489.3, (533), 304.8, (332)

East Cambridgeshire, 488.6, (439), 248.2, (223)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 486.6, (632), 279.5, (363)

Wellingborough, 485.5, (387), 272.2, (217)

Peterborough, 484.5, (980), 393.1, (795)

Richmondshire, 480.2, (258), 221.5, (119)

County Durham, 480.1, (2545), 262.2, (1390)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 476.9, (722), 271.5, (411)

Test Valley, 474.0, (598), 254.4, (321)

Sedgemoor, 470.9, (580), 316.6, (390)

Coventry, 467.3, (1736), 256.8, (954)

South Cambridgeshire, 464.5, (739), 278.5, (443)

Somerset West and Taunton, 462.9, (718), 256.6, (398)

Harborough, 462.7, (434), 251.6, (236)

Cheshire East, 460.8, (1770), 248.9, (956)

West Suffolk, 456.3, (817), 246.9, (442)

North Warwickshire, 453.5, (296), 193.1, (126)

Fenland, 447.7, (456), 200.3, (204)

West Oxfordshire, 446.5, (494), 238.6, (264)

Kettering, 443.1, (451), 224.0, (228)

Craven, 442.8, (253), 143.5, (82)

South Kesteven, 442.3, (630), 318.8, (454)

East Hampshire, 442.3, (541), 291.9, (357)

West Lancashire, 440.0, (503), 223.1, (255)

Gedling, 439.4, (518), 251.9, (297)

Lichfield, 439.1, (460), 280.7, (294)

Mansfield, 433.6, (474), 253.4, (277)

Stafford, 432.7, (594), 265.2, (364)

Darlington, 432.6, (462), 248.1, (265)

Gateshead, 431.1, (871), 267.3, (540)

Wyre Forest, 429.5, (435), 214.2, (217)

Basingstoke and Deane, 427.0, (754), 278.6, (492)

Gosport, 425.5, (361), 222.8, (189)

Vale of White Horse, 424.2, (577), 280.9, (382)

West Berkshire, 424.1, (672), 342.1, (542)

Mid Suffolk, 422.5, (439), 190.6, (198)

Stockton-on-Tees, 421.6, (832), 232.6, (459)

Forest of Dean, 420.6, (365), 238.5, (207)

South Derbyshire, 414.9, (445), 258.2, (277)

South Gloucestershire, 411.4, (1173), 185.2, (528)

Bristol, 407.9, (1890), 192.1, (890)

Tamworth, 406.8, (312), 198.2, (152)

East Suffolk, 405.7, (1012), 192.8, (481)

North Norfolk, 404.4, (424), 216.5, (227)

Wigan, 404.4, (1329), 201.7, (663)

Trafford, 401.1, (952), 254.9, (605)

Telford and Wrekin, 400.9, (721), 145.7, (262)

Rossendale, 398.7, (285), 222.4, (159)

Barrow-in-Furness, 395.2, (265), 102.9, (69)

Warwick, 392.3, (564), 228.9, (329)

Blaby, 391.0, (397), 251.2, (255)

Bolsover, 389.8, (314), 214.7, (173)

Bury, 388.5, (742), 236.7, (452)

Nottingham, 387.2, (1289), 227.7, (758)

Stoke-on-Trent, 385.0, (987), 241.8, (620)

Selby, 384.0, (348), 189.8, (172)

Wychavon, 383.2, (496), 221.7, (287)

South Ribble, 381.8, (423), 171.5, (190)

Stockport, 380.3, (1116), 229.0, (672)

North West Leicestershire, 379.3, (393), 197.9, (205)

Scarborough, 377.9, (411), 217.0, (236)

Erewash, 375.3, (433), 168.2, (194)

Wyre, 373.8, (419), 173.1, (194)

North Somerset, 372.0, (800), 213.9, (460)

Hambleton, 371.2, (340), 298.1, (273)

Northumberland, 364.4, (1175), 208.4, (672)

Harrogate, 360.0, (579), 130.0, (209)

Broxtowe, 358.7, (409), 186.8, (213)

Lancaster, 358.1, (523), 236.9, (346)

Lincoln, 357.5, (355), 360.5, (358)

Manchester, 355.8, (1967), 191.6, (1059)

Preston, 352.1, (504), 206.1, (295)

New Forest, 351.5, (633), 168.8, (304)

East Northamptonshire, 347.0, (328), 247.5, (234)

North East Derbyshire, 346.9, (352), 191.2, (194)

Doncaster, 345.0, (1076), 222.5, (694)

Redcar and Cleveland, 342.0, (469), 129.1, (177)

Rochdale, 339.0, (754), 213.6, (475)

Stratford-on-Avon, 338.2, (440), 188.3, (245)

Rushcliffe, 334.8, (399), 238.3, (284)

Shropshire, 334.5, (1081), 112.0, (362)

Bath and North East Somerset, 334.2, (646), 164.5, (318)

Salford, 332.6, (861), 197.8, (512)

Hull, 328.7, (854), 238.3, (619)

Copeland, 328.5, (224), 90.9, (62)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 326.2, (369), 195.3, (221)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 324.4, (1855), 126.4, (723)

Bassetlaw, 324.4, (381), 222.2, (261)

Chorley, 321.4, (380), 230.1, (272)

Ryedale, 321.4, (178), 182.4, (101)

Herefordshire, 321.1, (619), 180.5, (348)

Newark and Sherwood, 319.4, (391), 214.0, (262)

Wiltshire, 317.2, (1586), 166.2, (831)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 316.7, (410), 219.4, (284)

Leeds, 315.2, (2500), 192.4, (1526)

Tameside, 312.6, (708), 179.3, (406)

Oldham, 312.1, (740), 175.0, (415)

Charnwood, 311.5, (579), 207.2, (385)

Cotswold, 309.4, (278), 212.5, (191)

Dorset, 308.8, (1169), 140.6, (532)

South Lakeland, 306.4, (322), 156.1, (164)

Tewkesbury, 306.3, (291), 196.8, (187)

Melton, 304.6, (156), 253.9, (130)

North Kesteven, 303.6, (355), 278.8, (326)

Chesterfield, 302.2, (317), 152.5, (160)

Rotherham, 294.6, (782), 199.7, (530)

Rutland, 290.5, (116), 190.3, (76)

Blackpool, 290.4, (405), 181.4, (253)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 288.5, (284), 221.5, (218)

South Holland, 287.3, (273), 206.3, (196)

Calderdale, 287.1, (607), 176.4, (373)

Barnsley, 285.6, (705), 211.0, (521)

Bolton, 281.0, (808), 174.6, (502)

Fylde, 271.1, (219), 152.3, (123)

Cheltenham, 270.8, (315), 153.0, (178)

High Peak, 269.8, (250), 141.4, (131)

Wakefield, 269.6, (939), 181.7, (633)

South Somerset, 268.5, (452), 178.8, (301)

Kirklees, 266.9, (1174), 163.5, (719)

Boston, 266.5, (187), 287.9, (202)

Mendip, 265.6, (307), 189.5, (219)

North Tyneside, 260.2, (541), 172.2, (358)

Stroud, 257.6, (309), 210.9, (253)

West Lindsey, 257.1, (246), 283.3, (271)

Sheffield, 256.1, (1498), 174.7, (1022)

Malvern Hills, 251.6, (198), 128.3, (101)

Bradford, 250.8, (1354), 176.2, (951)

North Lincolnshire, 243.8, (420), 154.4, (266)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 235.5, (713), 141.3, (428)

Derbyshire Dales, 229.5, (166), 157.6, (114)

Exeter, 226.0, (297), 148.4, (195)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 225.4, (769), 178.2, (608)

Plymouth, 220.9, (579), 187.0, (490)

Mid Devon, 213.8, (176), 147.0, (121)

South Hams, 203.4, (177), 106.9, (93)

East Lindsey, 195.4, (277), 112.9, (160)

North East Lincolnshire, 177.4, (283), 102.2, (163)

East Devon, 170.9, (250), 153.8, (225)

Teignbridge, 159.5, (214), 128.2, (172)

North Devon, 137.9, (134), 133.8, (130)

Torbay, 135.0, (184), 63.1, (86)

West Devon, 134.4, (75), 206.1, (115)

Torridge, 104.0, (71), 102.5, (70)