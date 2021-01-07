Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here are the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in Wales.

The figures, for the seven days to January 3, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Wrexham has risen sharply from 581.8 to 887.8, while in Flintshire the rate has jumped from 374.8 to 665.0.

In 10 of the 22 local authority areas the rate has risen, while the remaining 12 areas have seen a fall.

(PA graphic)

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on January 7. Data for the most recent four days (January 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 27.

Wrexham, 887.8, (1207), 581.8, (791)

Bridgend, 885.4, (1302), 857.5, (1261)

Flintshire, 665.0, (1038), 374.8, (585)

Merthyr Tydfil, 646.5, (390), 792.4, (478)

Newport, 577.3, (893), 525.0, (812)

Torfaen, 533.2, (501), 594.9, (559)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, 533.0, (1286), 576.1, (1390)

Blaenau Gwent, 521.0, (364), 665.6, (465)

Vale of Glamorgan, 493.3, (659), 521.0, (696)

Neath Port Talbot, 481.5, (690), 581.2, (833)

Caerphilly, 479.4, (868), 510.8, (925)

Cardiff, 436.4, (1601), 461.7, (1694)

Denbighshire, 412.8, (395), 247.7, (237)

Carmarthenshire, 401.5, (758), 412.1, (778)

Swansea, 397.6, (982), 400.8, (990)

Monmouthshire, 308.7, (292), 329.8, (312)

Powys, 224.3, (297), 151.8, (201)

Pembrokeshire, 201.1, (253), 171.7, (216)

Ceredigion, 198.1, (144), 143.1, (104)

Isle of Anglesey, 181.3, (127), 125.6, (88)

Conwy, 174.1, (204), 134.0, (157)

Gwynedd, 77.9, (97), 85.9, (107)