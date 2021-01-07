Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 309 (98%) have seen a rise in case rates and six (2%) have seen a fall.

(PA graphic)

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,331 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3 – the equivalent of 1,564.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,147.0 in the seven days to December 27.

Thurrock in Essex has the second highest rate, up from 1,314.1 to 1,494.2, with 2,605 new cases.

Redbridge in London is in third place, where the rate has increased from 1,191.9 to 1,467.1 with 4,478 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1 Halton (up from 248.8 to 996.1)

2 Knowsley (235.3 to 929.3)

3 Isle of Wight (246.9 to 926.1)

4 Crawley (517.8 to 1,132.5)

5 Corby (229.9 to 779.6)

6 Carlisle (509.8 to 1,039.8)

7 Sefton (228.6 to 745.6)

8 Wirral (271.0 to 778.1)

9 Rushmoor (815.0 to 1,315.0)

10 Tendring (436.7 to 934.8)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 27.

Barking and Dagenham, 1564.5, (3331), 1147.0, (2442)

Thurrock, 1494.2, (2605), 1314.1, (2291)

Redbridge, 1467.1, (4478), 1191.9, (3638)

Epping Forest, 1432.2, (1886), 1355.5, (1785)

Castle Point, 1417.4, (1281), 1224.9, (1107)

Newham, 1368.9, (4834), 1088.8, (3845)

Harlow, 1356.4, (1181), 1132.5, (986)

Brentwood, 1339.9, (1032), 1281.5, (987)

Broxbourne, 1327.1, (1291), 1227.4, (1194)

Rushmoor, 1315.0, (1244), 815.0, (771)

Havering, 1303.4, (3383), 1180.5, (3064)

Basildon, 1302.4, (2438), 1045.9, (1958)

Enfield, 1229.2, (4103), 1114.2, (3719)

Tower Hamlets, 1223.4, (3973), 1049.7, (3409)

Dartford, 1215.7, (1369), 1001.7, (1128)

Bexley, 1209.1, (3002), 1124.1, (2791)

Gravesham, 1200.7, (1284), 972.5, (1040)

Southend-on-Sea, 1171.3, (2145), 1014.1, (1857)

Waltham Forest, 1149.9, (3185), 942.3, (2610)

Crawley, 1132.5, (1273), 517.8, (582)

Hounslow, 1117.8, (3035), 856.6, (2326)

Sutton, 1110.7, (2292), 878.6, (1813)

Braintree, 1109.4, (1693), 933.1, (1424)

Medway, 1096.4, (3054), 942.4, (2625)

Slough, 1086.0, (1624), 765.7, (1145)

Bromley, 1083.8, (3602), 948.4, (3152)

Greenwich, 1083.6, (3120), 822.0, (2367)

Croydon, 1072.6, (4148), 885.7, (3425)

Chelmsford, 1052.8, (1878), 928.3, (1656)

Carlisle, 1039.8, (1130), 509.8, (554)

Rochford, 1029.0, (899), 1024.4, (895)

Hertsmere, 1027.5, (1078), 955.0, (1002)

Haringey, 1019.2, (2738), 924.3, (2483)

Brent, 1014.0, (3344), 775.4, (2557)

Merton, 1013.8, (2094), 906.3, (1872)

Lewisham, 1009.3, (3087), 808.6, (2473)

Watford, 999.2, (965), 892.6, (862)

Maldon, 998.1, (648), 777.8, (505)

Halton, 996.1, (1289), 248.8, (322)

South Bucks, 995.1, (697), 799.5, (560)

Barnet, 995.0, (3939), 876.6, (3470)

Hillingdon, 994.9, (3053), 861.6, (2644)

Ealing, 972.2, (3323), 735.5, (2514)

Milton Keynes, 958.2, (2582), 815.7, (2198)

Spelthorne, 953.5, (952), 708.1, (707)

Cherwell, 947.5, (1426), 512.9, (772)

Bedford, 936.0, (1622), 675.2, (1170)

Tendring, 934.8, (1370), 436.7, (640)

Southwark, 934.0, (2978), 765.6, (2441)

Three Rivers, 933.3, (871), 861.5, (804)

Knowsley, 929.3, (1402), 235.3, (355)

Isle of Wight, 926.1, (1313), 246.9, (350)

Wolverhampton, 923.5, (2432), 489.8, (1290)

Harrow, 918.5, (2307), 861.6, (2164)

Tandridge, 912.3, (804), 709.2, (625)

Burnley, 891.8, (793), 546.6, (486)

Hackney and City of London, 888.8, (2585), 813.2, (2365)

Colchester, 881.8, (1717), 453.5, (883)

Hastings, 874.2, (810), 902.2, (836)

Lambeth, 872.3, (2844), 761.0, (2481)

Eastbourne, 861.7, (894), 518.6, (538)

Epsom and Ewell, 859.5, (693), 739.2, (596)

Stevenage, 857.2, (753), 617.0, (542)

Uttlesford, 856.7, (782), 650.7, (594)

Surrey Heath, 839.8, (750), 595.7, (532)

Maidstone, 832.8, (1431), 744.9, (1280)

Welwyn Hatfield, 829.0, (1020), 590.0, (726)

Reigate and Banstead, 827.6, (1231), 641.4, (954)

Luton, 825.6, (1759), 561.4, (1196)

Kingston upon Thames, 816.3, (1449), 676.0, (1200)

Sevenoaks, 815.7, (985), 694.0, (838)

Ashford, 815.2, (1060), 799.8, (1040)

Folkestone and Hythe, 815.1, (921), 633.7, (716)

Swale, 814.2, (1222), 721.6, (1083)

Sandwell, 812.3, (2668), 398.2, (1308)

Northampton, 796.9, (1790), 446.1, (1002)

Bracknell Forest, 795.6, (975), 646.3, (792)

Islington, 788.1, (1911), 679.7, (1648)

Hartlepool, 787.9, (738), 513.5, (481)

Corby, 779.6, (563), 229.9, (166)

Wirral, 778.1, (2521), 271.0, (878)

Wandsworth, 773.2, (2549), 730.1, (2407)

Pendle, 769.7, (709), 390.8, (360)

Elmbridge, 766.1, (1048), 622.1, (851)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 764.3, (1415), 628.2, (1163)

Hart, 748.9, (727), 407.9, (396)

Walsall, 748.2, (2136), 330.3, (943)

Sefton, 745.6, (2061), 228.6, (632)

Tonbridge and Malling, 744.6, (984), 687.8, (909)

Arun, 743.4, (1195), 396.9, (638)

Woking, 735.2, (741), 603.2, (608)

East Hertfordshire, 731.2, (1095), 619.7, (928)

Eden, 726.7, (387), 540.8, (288)

Liverpool, 724.0, (3606), 228.3, (1137)

St Albans, 716.7, (1064), 626.5, (930)

Thanet, 715.9, (1016), 524.9, (745)

Warrington, 710.9, (1493), 313.8, (659)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 706.0, (1069), 595.0, (901)

Dacorum, 695.3, (1076), 542.8, (840)

Brighton and Hove, 686.9, (1998), 390.2, (1135)

Wycombe, 685.4, (1197), 515.9, (901)

Lewes, 684.6, (707), 439.6, (454)

Havant, 679.8, (858), 502.3, (634)

Waverley, 679.2, (858), 424.3, (536)

Southampton, 679.2, (1715), 390.5, (986)

Rother, 676.5, (650), 622.4, (598)

Wealden, 673.8, (1088), 444.7, (718)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 672.6, (2659), 273.9, (1083)

Camden, 670.3, (1810), 576.6, (1557)

Blackburn with Darwen, 662.7, (992), 397.5, (595)

Worthing, 653.0, (722), 356.3, (394)

Dudley, 650.8, (2093), 330.8, (1064)

Birmingham, 650.6, (7429), 360.2, (4113)

Aylesbury Vale, 638.3, (1273), 566.1, (1129)

Ipswich, 636.9, (872), 336.7, (461)

Mid Sussex, 634.3, (958), 393.3, (594)

Central Bedfordshire, 633.3, (1828), 525.9, (1518)

Great Yarmouth, 631.2, (627), 271.8, (270)

Adur, 629.9, (405), 374.8, (241)

Kensington and Chelsea, 629.0, (982), 545.7, (852)

Richmond upon Thames, 628.7, (1245), 660.0, (1307)

Runnymede, 627.3, (561), 524.5, (469)

Reading, 626.8, (1014), 480.3, (777)

Dover, 615.4, (727), 529.1, (625)

Ashfield, 610.5, (781), 301.8, (386)

Portsmouth, 603.5, (1297), 494.6, (1063)

Ribble Valley, 601.1, (366), 361.3, (220)

Hyndburn, 600.9, (487), 315.9, (256)

South Staffordshire, 600.3, (675), 353.1, (397)

Mole Valley, 598.3, (522), 494.0, (431)

Swindon, 597.2, (1327), 306.5, (681)

South Northamptonshire, 595.8, (563), 418.0, (395)

Cheshire West and Chester, 594.3, (2039), 305.5, (1048)

Worcester, 593.7, (601), 208.5, (211)

St. Helens, 588.1, (1062), 207.1, (374)

Derby, 587.6, (1512), 282.2, (726)

Canterbury, 583.5, (965), 538.1, (890)

Babergh, 579.1, (533), 414.0, (381)

York, 573.6, (1208), 296.7, (625)

East Staffordshire, 572.8, (686), 372.4, (446)

Bromsgrove, 565.7, (565), 341.4, (341)

Horsham, 564.0, (811), 301.1, (433)

South Oxfordshire, 563.2, (800), 352.7, (501)

Cannock Chase, 562.7, (567), 335.4, (338)

Oadby and Wigston, 561.3, (320), 373.6, (213)

Daventry, 560.8, (482), 316.5, (272)

Westminster, 559.9, (1463), 527.7, (1379)

Wokingham, 559.3, (957), 461.1, (789)

Guildford, 553.7, (825), 518.8, (773)

Oxford, 551.6, (841), 356.2, (543)

Broadland, 551.3, (721), 338.7, (443)

Middlesbrough, 546.2, (770), 256.1, (361)

Sunderland, 545.5, (1515), 239.1, (664)

Cambridge, 544.9, (680), 334.1, (417)

Allerdale, 543.2, (531), 236.3, (231)

Fareham, 542.9, (631), 335.5, (390)

Redditch, 541.9, (462), 227.5, (194)

Tunbridge Wells, 535.7, (636), 463.3, (550)

Eastleigh, 527.0, (704), 269.5, (360)

Amber Valley, 526.0, (674), 373.8, (479)

Solihull, 522.2, (1130), 279.6, (605)

Huntingdonshire, 520.9, (927), 282.1, (502)

North Hertfordshire, 519.6, (694), 369.8, (494)

Leicester, 507.6, (1798), 322.7, (1143)

South Tyneside, 507.4, (766), 268.3, (405)

Wellingborough, 504.3, (402), 304.9, (243)

Gloucester, 504.2, (651), 328.4, (424)

Chichester, 502.8, (609), 236.1, (286)

Breckland, 502.3, (703), 283.6, (397)

South Norfolk, 501.1, (706), 329.4, (464)

Rugby, 499.4, (544), 315.8, (344)

County Durham, 499.2, (2646), 280.7, (1488)

Coventry, 493.9, (1835), 265.1, (985)

Test Valley, 489.9, (618), 256.0, (323)

Norwich, 485.2, (682), 352.8, (496)

East Cambridgeshire, 484.2, (435), 278.3, (250)

Chiltern, 483.7, (464), 458.7, (440)

Peterborough, 477.1, (965), 401.5, (812)

Somerset West and Taunton, 475.8, (738), 273.3, (424)

Sedgemoor, 474.9, (585), 336.9, (415)

Richmondshire, 474.6, (255), 268.0, (144)

Gedling, 473.3, (558), 261.2, (308)

Cheshire East, 471.2, (1810), 275.4, (1058)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 471.0, (713), 281.4, (426)

North Warwickshire, 468.9, (306), 196.1, (128)

Winchester, 468.5, (585), 315.6, (394)

Stafford, 468.4, (643), 263.0, (361)

Craven, 465.5, (266), 162.8, (93)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 464.3, (603), 321.8, (418)

Darlington, 461.6, (493), 262.2, (280)

West Lancashire, 461.0, (527), 253.7, (290)

West Oxfordshire, 459.1, (508), 258.5, (286)

West Suffolk, 456.3, (817), 265.3, (475)

South Cambridgeshire, 452.6, (720), 308.0, (490)

Fenland, 451.6, (460), 211.1, (215)

Mansfield, 451.0, (493), 269.9, (295)

Lichfield, 449.6, (471), 281.6, (295)

Gosport, 449.1, (381), 231.0, (196)

Telford and Wrekin, 447.6, (805), 152.9, (275)

Barrow-in-Furness, 447.4, (300), 117.8, (79)

Harborough, 446.7, (419), 290.0, (272)

Wyre Forest, 445.3, (451), 227.1, (230)

Vale of White Horse, 444.8, (605), 298.5, (406)

Mid Suffolk, 443.7, (461), 208.9, (217)

East Hampshire, 443.1, (542), 309.9, (379)

Kettering, 443.1, (451), 233.8, (238)

Tamworth, 442.0, (339), 204.7, (157)

Gateshead, 441.0, (891), 279.6, (565)

Stockton-on-Tees, 439.8, (868), 255.9, (505)

Forest of Dean, 436.7, (379), 237.4, (206)

Basingstoke and Deane, 436.6, (771), 287.1, (507)

South Kesteven, 433.2, (617), 333.5, (475)

South Derbyshire, 431.7, (463), 259.2, (278)

Wigan, 424.8, (1396), 222.4, (731)

Trafford, 424.3, (1007), 264.6, (628)

East Suffolk, 422.9, (1055), 211.7, (528)

Rossendale, 422.5, (302), 243.4, (174)

South Gloucestershire, 418.8, (1194), 208.4, (594)

Bristol, 416.7, (1931), 217.5, (1008)

West Berkshire, 410.2, (650), 350.3, (555)

Bury, 405.3, (774), 261.8, (500)

Blaby, 404.8, (411), 259.0, (263)

Copeland, 404.8, (276), 101.2, (69)

Nottingham, 404.3, (1346), 243.9, (812)

Hambleton, 404.0, (370), 307.9, (282)

Selby, 402.8, (365), 210.8, (191)

Warwick, 402.8, (579), 234.4, (337)

North West Leicestershire, 398.6, (413), 206.5, (214)

Stockport, 396.7, (1164), 241.6, (709)

North Norfolk, 394.9, (414), 237.5, (249)

Scarborough, 394.5, (429), 232.6, (253)

South Ribble, 393.5, (436), 173.3, (192)

Stoke-on-Trent, 392.4, (1006), 244.2, (626)

Wychavon, 390.2, (505), 240.3, (311)

Harrogate, 389.2, (626), 146.1, (235)

Lancaster, 388.3, (567), 255.4, (373)

Manchester, 386.2, (2135), 201.7, (1115)

Erewash, 385.7, (445), 189.8, (219)

Redcar and Cleveland, 385.0, (528), 150.9, (207)

Bolsover, 383.6, (309), 248.3, (200)

Wyre, 379.2, (425), 173.1, (194)

New Forest, 376.5, (678), 189.4, (341)

Shropshire, 367.0, (1186), 130.0, (420)

Preston, 366.1, (524), 213.1, (305)

East Northamptonshire, 366.0, (346), 255.0, (241)

North East Derbyshire, 364.7, (370), 197.1, (200)

Northumberland, 364.4, (1175), 226.1, (729)

Lincoln, 363.5, (361), 335.4, (333)

Salford, 362.8, (939), 206.7, (535)

North Somerset, 362.2, (779), 246.5, (530)

Broxtowe, 361.3, (412), 202.6, (231)

Rochdale, 358.8, (798), 228.0, (507)

Bath and North East Somerset, 343.0, (663), 173.3, (335)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 343.0, (388), 201.5, (228)

Stratford-on-Avon, 342.8, (446), 182.9, (238)

Rushcliffe, 341.5, (407), 241.6, (288)

Doncaster, 337.9, (1054), 236.6, (738)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 336.1, (1922), 151.5, (866)

Oldham, 334.4, (793), 187.7, (445)

Newark and Sherwood, 333.3, (408), 221.4, (271)

Chorley, 331.6, (392), 243.6, (288)

Herefordshire, 329.9, (636), 188.8, (364)

Tameside, 329.4, (746), 196.5, (445)

Leeds, 326.8, (2592), 199.3, (1581)

Charnwood, 326.6, (607), 214.2, (398)

Hull, 326.0, (847), 240.2, (624)

Tewkesbury, 325.2, (309), 200.0, (190)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 323.7, (419), 233.3, (302)

South Lakeland, 323.5, (340), 173.2, (182)

Wiltshire, 320.8, (1604), 186.2, (931)

Dorset, 319.1, (1208), 157.5, (596)

Chesterfield, 318.4, (334), 167.8, (176)

Ryedale, 316.0, (175), 198.6, (110)

Bassetlaw, 312.4, (367), 233.3, (274)

Melton, 312.4, (160), 265.6, (136)

Rotherham, 307.8, (817), 211.7, (562)

Bolton, 305.7, (879), 179.1, (515)

Cotswold, 292.7, (263), 225.9, (203)

North Kesteven, 291.7, (341), 271.1, (317)

Calderdale, 291.3, (616), 187.3, (396)

Blackpool, 291.2, (406), 194.3, (271)

South Holland, 289.4, (275), 213.6, (203)

High Peak, 288.1, (267), 139.2, (129)

Kirklees, 285.6, (1256), 168.5, (741)

Wakefield, 285.1, (993), 192.9, (672)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 281.4, (277), 225.5, (222)

Barnsley, 279.1, (689), 224.8, (555)

Rutland, 278.0, (111), 182.8, (73)

Boston, 275.0, (193), 286.4, (201)

Fylde, 274.8, (222), 165.9, (134)

Cheltenham, 273.4, (318), 154.8, (180)

South Somerset, 272.1, (458), 195.4, (329)

Sheffield, 270.3, (1581), 176.6, (1033)

North Tyneside, 268.4, (558), 174.1, (362)

Bradford, 261.0, (1409), 186.9, (1009)

Malvern Hills, 259.2, (204), 142.3, (112)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 254.6, (771), 145.3, (440)

Mid Devon, 252.7, (208), 142.1, (117)

Stroud, 250.9, (301), 206.7, (248)

West Lindsey, 246.7, (236), 268.6, (257)

Mendip, 246.6, (285), 212.8, (246)

Exeter, 245.0, (322), 147.6, (194)

Derbyshire Dales, 230.9, (167), 161.8, (117)

North Lincolnshire, 225.8, (389), 164.8, (284)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 223.9, (764), 182.0, (621)

Plymouth, 215.9, (566), 209.8, (550)

East Lindsey, 195.4, (277), 124.2, (176)

South Hams, 191.9, (167), 123.0, (107)

East Devon, 188.7, (276), 133.3, (195)

Teignbridge, 174.4, (234), 131.2, (176)

North East Lincolnshire, 174.2, (278), 104.0, (166)

North Devon, 136.9, (133), 144.1, (140)

Torbay, 136.5, (186), 77.8, (106)

West Devon, 130.8, (73), 209.7, (117)

Torridge, 111.3, (76), 102.5, (70)