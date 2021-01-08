Celebrities urged to stay away from Devon and Cornwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celebrities are being asked to stay away from the West Country during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez urged the rich and famous to lead by example and not travel to their second homes or holiday lets in the two counties.

Ms Hernandez said celebrities have an opportunity to “set a fantastic example to the wider public” by not travelling to Devon and Cornwall while England is in lockdown.

She is urging them, as well as the wider public, not to travel to the West Country and risk spreading Covid-19.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez urged celebrities to set an example and stay away from Devon and Cornwall during lockdown (Office of Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner/PA)

Ms Hernandez said there have been previous reports of people travelling to the area to visit second homes.

“We know Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are absolutely beautiful and it’s totally understandable that people would want to spend time here – our thriving tourism industry is evidence of that,” she said.

“However, at a time when stopping the spread of this terrible virus is more important than ever, I must urge people not to make unnecessary journeys to the region.

“This new strain of Covid-19 is spreading much faster and we must do everything we can to protect our residents and the NHS.

“I would particularly like to appeal to celebrities and high-profile social media stars.

“By not conducting unnecessary trips to the region you will be setting a fantastic example to the wider public and, in doing so, encouraging more people to stick to the rules.

“I would urge you to lead by example and together we will come through this.

“There will, of course, come a time when Devon and Cornwall can welcome back visitors with open arms … that time isn’t now.”