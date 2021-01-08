Girl, two, brings joy with ‘passionate’ Let It Go rendition on Liverpool street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A two-year-old has given social media users a “needed lift” amid a winter of bleak news with her fervent singing on the streets of Liverpool.

Eleanor, or Nel for short, was filmed by her father Mikey Ferguson as she offered a joyfully unabashed rendition of Let It Go, from Disney’s Frozen, as she walked in the snow.

Mr Ferguson, a Church of England priest, posted the video with the caption: “Can the Church sing about God as passionately as my daughter sings Frozen full pelt in the streets?!”

The 31-year-old told the PA news agency: “She absolutely loves singing her heart out, and I was so happy to catch a moment like this so organically.”

The footage has since been widely shared, garnering more than 26,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter – with one user, @HatchPeter, describing it as “the loveliest thing I’ll see today”.

Frozen fan Nel with her grandmother Julie (Mikey Ferguson/PA)

“I’m really blown away not just by how many times it’s been liked and shared, but by how many people have said that seeing this video was a lift that they needed,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I think social media can sometimes be a horrible place but it feels so amazing that Nel could inspire such positivity.”