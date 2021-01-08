Public urged to stay at home in new Covid-19 TV advert

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new TV advert fronted by Professor Chris Whitty is urging everyone in England to stay at home.

The chief medical officer is the face of the ad which is part of a campaign encouraging the public to control the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as the Government said 1,325 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

Speaking in the advert, Prof Whitty says: “Covid-19, especially the new variant, is spreading quickly across the country.

“This puts many people at risk of serious disease and is placing a lot of pressure on our NHS.

“Once more, we must all stay home. If it’s essential to go out, remember: wash your hands, cover your face indoors and keep your distance from others.

“Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The campaign also urges people to “act like you’ve got it” adding that “anyone can spread it”.