Gym owners fined for breaching Covid-19 rules

The owners of a London gym have been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules by remaining open during lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the fitness centre on Stean Street in Hackney on Friday to reports of a breach of regulations.

Officers found that the north-east London gym was open and three people were inside shortly before 9.30am.

The owners were issued a £1,000 fixed penalty notice, the Met said.

It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the capital as the spread of coronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” its hospitals.

City Hall said Covid-19 cases in London had exceeded 1,000 per 100,000, while there are 35% more people in hospital with the virus than in the peak of the pandemic in April.

NHS England figures published on Friday showed the number of Covid patients in London hospitals stands at 7,277, up 32% on the previous week.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw, from the Met, said: “Whilst there are certain rules around people being allowed to exercise in public under this lockdown, nowhere in the legislation does it allow people to go to gyms to work out.

“Those found to be flouting the rules, as with this instance, should expect necessary enforcement action to be taken against them.

“We are thankful that the vast majority of people continue to follow the guidance and do their part to reduce the infection rate.”