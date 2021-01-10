Woman, 28, arrested after two men die at house

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after two men died at a house in east London, police said.

The men were found seriously injured at the property in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, on Sunday morning and died at the scene, said the Metropolitan Police.

The woman, who had non life-threatening injuries, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have set up a wide cordon around the area and several forensics officers have been seen outside the house.

A man who lives a short way down the street told the PA news agency he was awoken by the sounds of a woman screaming.

Kuddus Miah said: “She was screaming ‘Help, help, call the police’.

“The police and ambulances were there very quick.”

Police at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 44-year-old said a neighbour told him they saw a woman who was “coming in and out of the house, crying out for help, and apparently had a knife in her hand”.

Mr Miah said he thought those involved in the incident were new tenants, adding: “We’ve lived here around 15 years and it’s a very quiet neighbourhood, it’s shocking.”

A Taser was deployed during the arrest, the Met said.

Officers were called to the property shortly before 4.30am to a reported disturbance.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance shortly before 4.30am (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Police, medics and ambulance staff attended but, despite their attentions, the men died at the scene.

Homicide detectives in Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and a crime scene is in place.

The men’s next of kin have not yet been informed.