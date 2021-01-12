What the papers say – January 12

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Consternation about lockdown measures – stoked by the Prime Minister’s bicycle outing in London – features prominently in Tuesday’s papers.

Police are set for a clash with politicians for refusing to enforce mask wearing in supermarkets, according to The Guardian, which also says the PM is under scrutiny for a bicycle trip he took during lockdown.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 11 January 2021: Police defy ministers as clamour grows for new Covid restrictions pic.twitter.com/aN4PHGo2AT — The Guardian (@guardian) January 11, 2021

The Daily Mirror also reports on Boris Johnson’s bike ride across London, and says it has added to confusion about lockdown rules at a crucial time when the Government is threatening tougher measures.

And the Daily Star takes a familiar approach, depicting Mr Johnson as a clown riding a tiny bike and asking “Why is Bozo out on his bike seven miles from Downing Street?”

Meanwhile, The Times leads on a warning from Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick that people ignoring lockdown rules will be challenged and fined.

The Daily Telegraph and the i say the NHS might offer Covid vaccinations around the clock in the battle to have the nation immunised as quickly as possible.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Pressure on NHS for Covid vaccinations round the clock” Read here: https://t.co/PkjKJAXfgL#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ub311OeHc9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2021 Tuesday's front page: 24/7 plan to meet target on vaccines #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/4FkEezJbMc — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 11, 2021

Metro evokes memories of another war with its headline of “Careless talk costs lives” warning of the Covid perils of stopping for a chat.

And the Daily Mail ponders whether Britain is now heading for the three-metre rule on social distancing.

MAIL: Are we headed for the 3M rule? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bAsVq3bMdg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Express cheers Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s forecast of a “Great British summer” as the mass vaccination programme begins.

The Sun echoes that upbeat message reporting the “Jabs Army” is “on the march”.

And in other news, Donald Trump has found an unlikely ally in German chancellor Angela Merkel, who says his Twitter ban is a breach of free speech, the Financial Times reports.