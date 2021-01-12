Drink-driver jailed after off-duty firefighter left with career-ending injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 61-year-old drink-driver has been jailed after pinning an off-duty firefighter against another vehicle, leaving him with crush injuries which ended his career.

Jill Carvell was almost three times the drink-drive limit when she got behind the wheel of a Dacia Duster and “reversed at speed” along Louise Street in Gornal, Dudley, on July 4 last year, West Midlands Police said.

She hit the firefighter, breaking both of his legs.

The 55-year-old fireman, who had been due to retire, is now recovering, having since left his brigade, but faces a long journey of recuperation.

Carvell was arrested and breathalysed, where she was found to have 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

She pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 8 to drink-driving and driving dangerously and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Carvell, of Osberton Drive, Dudley, was also handed a driving ban of four years and nine months.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Once again this collision highlights the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and the devastating consequences that result from it.

“The firefighter suffered injuries that ended his career, and the thoughts of all at West Midlands Police are with him whilst he continues to make a recovery.”