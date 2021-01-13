What the papers say – January 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The fight against coronavirus – in hospitals, vaccination centres and retail outlets – dominates the nation’s papers once again.

The Guardian says thousands of hospital patients are set to be discharged early – and sent home or to hotels – to free up beds for Covid-19 sufferers.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 13 January 2021: Patients sent to hotels to free up beds for Covid care pic.twitter.com/DNzqEYsEi4 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 12, 2021

Doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients are increasingly suffering from mental health issues, The Independent reports.

The Times leads on efforts by retail giants to fight the pandemic, such as John Lewis’s move to suspend click-and-collect services.

The Times 13/1/2021[Updated edition]Retail giants clamp down in bid to halt virus growthPhoto : Carlos Barria / Reuters#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/tmPX8XAmKc — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 13, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports on moves to even out the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, with deliveries to areas giving “hundreds of jabs a day” diverted to allow other regions to catch up.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'GPs leading the way in vaccine rollout are forced to slow down'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o546KZGh0N — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 12, 2021

And the i says the UK is behind schedule in the target the Government has set for vaccinations by mid-February.

Wednesday's front page: Vaccine drive for UK failing to hit target #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/cT8K2bxikm — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has “clashed with NHS chiefs” over his push to accelerate the rollout of the vaccines, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 13 January https://t.co/tC3hERYV0p pic.twitter.com/XijtcOGNPC — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 12, 2021

The Daily Express has Home Secretary Priti Patel warning of stiff fines for people who break lockdown regulations.

And The Sun reports Jeremy Clarkson has joined its campaign to build a volunteer “Jabs Army” to help vaccinate Britain.

Tomorrow's front page: @JeremyClarkson issues a rallying call to get Britain vaccinated, saying: "Join The Sun's #JabsArmy. Get on with it." https://t.co/AD6QBFkUtI pic.twitter.com/umEt8LkrsY — The Sun (@TheSun) January 12, 2021

In other news, the Daily Mirror has the latest on footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign, with a story alleging some firms paid to provide meals had delivered grossly inadequate food parcels.

Metro leads on Mr Rashford’s “fury” over the sub-standard meal packages.

The Daily Mail splashes on a cousin of the Queen – Simon Bowes-Lyon – facing a jail sentence on sexual assault charges.

And the Daily Star has some cheeky fun with a story about Viagra sales having gone up just before Brexit.