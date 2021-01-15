Saturday, January 16th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Wintry weather brings floods and snow

by Press Association
January 15, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: January 15, 2021, 3:59 pm
A train passes over the River Great Ouse in Haversham, Buckinghamshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heavy snow is set to bring travel disruption and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Scotland, northern and central England as the weekend approaches.

The River Roding in Essex burst its banks and a large swathe of England was covered by 30 flood warnings by Friday lunchtime.

The River Roding after it burst its banks in Abridge, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Swans at Herrington Country Park on a cold morning in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wind turbines peak out of the top of low-lying clouds over Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flooding caused by the River Mardyke busting its banks near North Stifford and Purfleet, in Essex (Yui Mok/PA)
A vehicle negotiates a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire (Mike Egerton/PA)
The River Roding in Abridge, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A car on a flooded road in Bottesford, Leicestershire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cyclists make their way through flood water on Mountnessing Road in Billericay, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom as some people were determined to have fun in the snowy conditions.

Swimmers at Thorpe Bay near Southend in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Heavy snow and freezing rain failed to stop these two from taking a dip (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Emma McPartland (front) and Hannah Coulthart sledging on the golf course at Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Perthshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
People walk in the snow at Gleneagles in Auchterarder (Andrew Milligan/PA)
People sledging on the golf course at Gleneagles (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man walks through the snow at Gleneagles (Andrew Milligan/PA)