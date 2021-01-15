Police hunt after man tries to snatch five-year-old boy from park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting a man who tried to snatch a five-year-old boy from a park in west London.

The suspect picked up the boy at around 2.30pm on Thursday January 7 at Northala Fields, Northolt, before running a short distance carrying him.

The boy was put down unharmed after his mother confronted the man, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives have released a CTTV image of the suspect wanted over the attempted abduction.

#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man? Police in #Hillingdon #Northolt want to trace him following an attempted child abduction in Northala Fields on 7Jan. Pls call 101 quote CRIS2500522/21. https://t.co/QCd2R4qfIs — Hillingdon Police (@MPSHillingdon) January 15, 2021

The picture shows him wearing a green or blue hooded sweatshirt with a small white logo on the chest, ripped blue jeans and black trainers.

He is described as having a pale complexion, a slim but muscular build, and possibly with a moustache.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Nelson said: “Incidents of this nature are very rare but I understand the concern it may have caused in the local community.

“I want to reassure people we are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the suspect, which may assist with identifying him, to get in contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CRIS 2500522/21, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.