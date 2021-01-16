What the papers say – January 16

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Britain opting to close all travel corridors and prevent quarantine-free travel from Monday leads many of the Saturday papers.

The Times leads with the headline “Britain shuts its borders”, writing the move was taken following fears over new Covid variants.

The Daily Telegraph also leads on Boris Johnson’s announcement, with the Prime Minister saying all travellers into the UK must enter quarantine, with a similar story leading The Guardian.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Borders closed to shut out new strains'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aQtehMJiFr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 15, 2021 Guardian front page, Saturday 16 January 2020: UK shuts all travel corridors in bid to curb Covid variants pic.twitter.com/Gr6ugOhqvC — The Guardian (@guardian) January 15, 2021

The i writes about “Fortress Britain”, while The Sun says “mutant bugs” caused the Prime Minister to introduce stricter regulations.

Saturday's front page: Fortress Britain#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QRXIiIeFMj — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 15, 2021 Tomorrow's Front Page: Boris shuts UK borders over mutant strain fearshttps://t.co/123ldbj7PX pic.twitter.com/lgjwAHcW27 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 15, 2021

The Daily Express says the “border crackdown” was a “dramatic move”, while the Daily Star mocks up a picture of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps who said he was the “last person” people should take travel advice from.

Saturday's front page: Border Crackdown To Halt New Strains. #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/9ErEyRHPnl pic.twitter.com/usHxQ5b4Mn — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 15, 2021 Saturday's front page: Don't ask me, I haven't got a clue. #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/6upmiziAuI pic.twitter.com/5552LYtyto — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 15, 2021

The Financial Times focuses on a different aspect of the Covid crisis, leading with news of a “landmark victory” for insurance policyholders as businesses can claim for Covid-related losses.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday January 16 https://t.co/4cneKavLzg pic.twitter.com/21Dgf3oSOn — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 15, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with a report from the ICU at a Wolverhampton hospital.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Modern-day miracle workers: Powerful and moving account of the frontline fight against coronavirus from inside an NHS intensive care unit#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/uC6F3946bZ pic.twitter.com/c5rwPi21C6 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 15, 2021

And the Daily Mail says the Duke of Sussex has a broken heart following his rift with the Royal Family.