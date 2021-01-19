What the papers say – January 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Developments with England’s vaccination efforts and concerns over smart motorways lead the nation’s papers.

The Times reports jabs will be diverted to areas that are lagging in vaccinating those aged over 80 amid issues over regional disparities in the vaccine rollout.

The Daily Telegraph leads with concerns from scientists that people who have been vaccinated are likely to start ignoring social distancing guidelines.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Getting jabs could prompt public to abandon rules, say scientists'#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/5nBGp2FNuD pic.twitter.com/51FlNlGbXw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 18, 2021

Calls have been made for people from BAME backgrounds to be made a priority for vaccination to help combat growing scepticism over the vaccine, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 19 January 2021: Call to target BAME groups for jabs amid fears over scare stories pic.twitter.com/gcLUFY9nY4 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 18, 2021

The Daily Express leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments that the country faces a “precarious” situation, despite the vaccine rollout.

The Sun says its “jabs army” campaign to recruit volunteers to help the nation’s vaccination programme has reached its target of 50,000 volunteers.

Our #JabsArmy campaign hits 50k target as brilliant Sun readers sign up to help end pandemic https://t.co/kkD0EWYzxH pic.twitter.com/glpbIxAPsH — The Sun (@TheSun) January 18, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports a coroner has condemned smart motorways as “death traps”, following the deaths of two drivers on the M1.

The i and The Independent say the PM is considering delaying a planned cut to universal credit.

Tuesday's front page: PM considers delaying cut to Universal Credit#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/FsCurIwQ8q — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 18, 2021 Tuesday's INDEPENDENT: Johnson under pressure to halt benefits cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CN7TRw7iJM — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) January 18, 2021

One in five companies have admitted to either installing, or planning to install, technology to monitor employees working from home, according to the Metro.

The Financial Times reports Russia is holding steadfast on the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, despite criticism from western countries over his detention.

Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 19 January https://t.co/wbooUrVEb5 pic.twitter.com/PinkzC7JPz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 18, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with an eight-year-old girl receiving a “life-saving” transplant after a “donor miracle”.

And the Daily Star dedicates its front page to criticism of Jeremy Clarkson for “telling needy families to stop complaining” about the quality of food packages.