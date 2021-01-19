Ferrari motorway crash blamed on Storm Christoph

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Storm Christoph has been blamed for a crash which badly damaged a Ferrari supercar.

Highways England shared a picture of the sports car on its roof, having smashed through a barrier on the M621 near Leeds.

The crash led to the temporary closure of the motorway, but it has since reopened.

#M621 anti-clockwise J1 #Beeston to J27 #M62 lane 1 is currently closed to facilitate the recovery of vehicles involved in a collision. Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0 pic.twitter.com/PzdINzAf8z — Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) January 19, 2021

The agency tweeted: “Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0”

It was unknown if anyone was injured and West Yorkshire Police had no record of the crash on its logs.