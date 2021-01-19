No evidence Covid-19 vaccines could impact fertility – doctors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There is “no evidence” to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility, leading doctors have said.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) joined the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) to issue a statement about Covid-19 vaccinations, fertility and pregnancy.

The Colleges said the statement comes after misinformation has been spread online regarding the inoculations and fertility.

Dr Edward Morris, president at the RCOG, said: “We want to reassure women that there is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility. Claims of any effect of Covid-19 vaccination on fertility are speculative and not supported by any data.

“There is​ ​no biologically plausible mechanism by which current vaccines would cause any impact on women’s fertility. Evidence has not been presented that women who have been vaccinated have gone on to have fertility problems.”

The COVID-19 vaccination is only currently offered to two groups of pregnant women: those with high risk medical conditions (clinically extremely vulnerable) and some health and social care workers who are at very high risk of catching COVID-19.

RCM chief executive Gill Walton said: “If you are eligible for and have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine, the decision whether to have the vaccination is your choice. You can either have the vaccine or wait for more information about the vaccine.

“Women who are eligible for the vaccination should consider discussing any concerns they have with their midwife or healthcare professional.”

At the moment, the Covid-19 vaccine is only being offered to people who live and work in care homes, those over 70, health and care workers, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.