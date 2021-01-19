Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 14 (4%) have seen a rise in case rates and 301 (96%) have seen a fall.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the highest rate in England, with 1,712 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 15 – the equivalent of 1,134.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,464.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 8.

Slough in Berkshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,166.3 to 1,025.2, with 1,533 new cases.

Barking & Dagenham in London is in third place, down from 1,636.9 to 962.9, with 2,050 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Erewash (up from 404.8 to 472.4)

2. Preston (447.1 to 512.1)

3. South Holland (291.5 to 319.9)

4. Plymouth (304.1 to 330.0)

5. Ryedale (288.9 to 314.2)

6. West Devon (130.8 to 155.9)

7. South Ribble (481.1 to 503.7)

8. Somerset West & Taunton (384.9 to 406.2)

9. North West Leicestershire (369.7 to 390.9)

10. Mansfield (563.5 to 581.8)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 8.

Knowsley, 1134.8, (1712), 1464.9, (2210)

Slough, 1025.2, (1533), 1166.3, (1744)

Barking and Dagenham, 962.9, (2050), 1636.9, (3485)

Brent, 950.4, (3134), 1133.8, (3739)

Sandwell, 933.8, (3067), 1005.0, (3301)

Newham, 926.3, (3271), 1492.6, (5271)

Hounslow, 923.7, (2508), 1178.9, (3201)

Ealing, 910.5, (3112), 1147.1, (3921)

Rushmoor, 897.5, (849), 1292.8, (1223)

Halton, 891.7, (1154), 1307.5, (1692)

Eastbourne, 890.6, (924), 1040.1, (1079)

Wolverhampton, 889.7, (2343), 1068.9, (2815)

Tendring, 881.5, (1292), 1267.0, (1857)

Castle Point, 857.5, (775), 1175.1, (1062)

Carlisle, 850.2, (924), 1154.8, (1255)

Harlow, 846.5, (737), 1384.0, (1205)

Sefton, 840.4, (2323), 1115.4, (3083)

Liverpool, 836.3, (4165), 1089.5, (5426)

Thurrock, 832.3, (1451), 1334.2, (2326)

St Helens, 822.3, (1485), 866.6, (1565)

Croydon, 816.6, (3158), 1139.4, (4406)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 811.5, (3208), 899.0, (3554)

Redbridge, 798.8, (2438), 1388.2, (4237)

Wirral, 782.1, (2534), 982.4, (3183)

Burnley, 767.0, (682), 1052.6, (936)

Enfield, 765.7, (2556), 1231.9, (4112)

Tower Hamlets, 762.4, (2476), 1189.9, (3864)

Waltham Forest, 754.2, (2089), 1195.4, (3311)

Greenwich, 742.5, (2138), 1142.9, (3291)

Walsall, 736.3, (2102), 824.2, (2353)

Crawley, 733.9, (825), 1161.8, (1306)

Dartford, 732.6, (825), 1134.0, (1277)

Luton, 728.9, (1553), 980.5, (2089)

Hillingdon, 725.4, (2226), 1084.2, (3327)

Birmingham, 722.1, (8245), 809.4, (9242)

Lambeth, 721.1, (2351), 1018.9, (3322)

Gravesham, 721.0, (771), 1190.4, (1273)

Hyndburn, 710.7, (576), 725.5, (588)

Haringey, 709.5, (1906), 1082.1, (2907)

Isle of Wight, 708.2, (1004), 1178.0, (1670)

Broxbourne, 702.1, (683), 1240.8, (1207)

Lewisham, 701.7, (2146), 1087.8, (3327)

Harrow, 701.5, (1762), 991.8, (2491)

Watford, 697.9, (674), 942.3, (910)

Welwyn Hatfield, 697.3, (858), 904.6, (1113)

Bedford, 690.2, (1196), 949.8, (1646)

Pendle, 685.0, (631), 892.4, (822)

Sutton, 684.3, (1412), 967.8, (1997)

Hackney and City of London, 680.8, (1980), 924.9, (2690)

Reading, 680.6, (1101), 809.1, (1309)

Havering, 680.4, (1766), 1147.7, (2979)

Blackburn with Darwen, 680.0, (1018), 760.9, (1139)

Merton, 679.7, (1404), 928.6, (1918)

Stevenage, 677.3, (595), 877.7, (771)

Northampton, 675.4, (1517), 924.3, (2076)

Barnet, 674.0, (2668), 1002.9, (3970)

Southwark, 671.8, (2142), 1088.4, (3470)

Worcester, 669.8, (678), 815.0, (825)

Derby, 669.6, (1723), 678.2, (1745)

Dudley, 667.6, (2147), 717.0, (2306)

Spelthorne, 663.0, (662), 951.5, (950)

Redditch, 662.7, (565), 655.6, (559)

Bexley, 660.5, (1640), 1227.2, (3047)

Hertsmere, 657.7, (690), 945.5, (992)

Corby, 650.8, (470), 983.1, (710)

Woking, 649.8, (655), 743.1, (749)

Southend-on-Sea, 640.0, (1172), 970.9, (1778)

Worthing, 610.5, (675), 765.1, (846)

Surrey Heath, 605.8, (541), 804.0, (718)

South Staffordshire, 605.7, (681), 651.0, (732)

Chelmsford, 600.4, (1071), 988.9, (1764)

Portsmouth, 597.9, (1285), 655.2, (1408)

Arun, 595.3, (957), 654.4, (1052)

Colchester, 594.7, (1158), 907.0, (1766)

Milton Keynes, 590.1, (1590), 866.9, (2336)

Mansfield, 581.8, (636), 563.5, (616)

Norwich, 581.2, (817), 643.1, (904)

Warrington, 580.4, (1219), 808.5, (1698)

Reigate and Banstead, 579.5, (862), 750.9, (1117)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 577.4, (1069), 784.3, (1452)

Medway, 576.9, (1607), 977.5, (2723)

Wealden, 574.7, (928), 693.6, (1120)

Basildon, 572.1, (1071), 1081.2, (2024)

Epsom and Ewell, 561.8, (453), 792.5, (639)

Folkestone and Hythe, 559.3, (632), 786.8, (889)

Wandsworth, 559.0, (1843), 813.2, (2681)

Braintree, 554.4, (846), 1015.0, (1549)

Islington, 554.3, (1344), 828.6, (2009)

Bromley, 550.0, (1828), 926.2, (3078)

Cannock Chase, 548.8, (553), 629.2, (634)

Ipswich, 547.1, (749), 734.8, (1006)

Bromsgrove, 544.6, (544), 698.8, (698)

Peterborough, 542.9, (1098), 560.2, (1133)

Great Yarmouth, 542.6, (539), 614.1, (610)

Leicester, 540.1, (1913), 601.0, (2129)

Thanet, 539.7, (766), 730.7, (1037)

Epping Forest, 535.4, (705), 1169.4, (1540)

Tandridge, 534.4, (471), 831.7, (733)

Oxford, 533.9, (814), 591.6, (902)

East Staffordshire, 533.6, (639), 638.0, (764)

Cherwell, 532.2, (801), 907.0, (1365)

Havant, 527.7, (666), 685.3, (865)

Allerdale, 526.8, (515), 694.6, (679)

Solihull, 525.9, (1138), 546.7, (1183)

Maidstone, 524.4, (901), 788.0, (1354)

Southampton, 522.7, (1320), 668.9, (1689)

Ashfield, 520.6, (666), 617.6, (790)

Telford and Wrekin, 520.4, (936), 595.5, (1071)

Hastings, 519.1, (481), 828.8, (768)

Hartlepool, 518.9, (486), 803.9, (753)

Rochford, 517.4, (452), 811.5, (709)

Ashford, 513.0, (667), 791.3, (1029)

Preston, 512.1, (733), 447.1, (640)

Wychavon, 511.5, (662), 544.7, (705)

Maldon, 511.4, (332), 890.2, (578)

Rossendale, 510.6, (365), 563.8, (403)

Coventry, 510.1, (1895), 585.4, (2175)

South Ribble, 503.7, (558), 481.1, (533)

Ribble Valley, 500.9, (305), 629.0, (383)

Breckland, 500.1, (700), 571.6, (800)

Lancaster, 499.2, (729), 536.8, (784)

Three Rivers, 498.3, (465), 765.1, (714)

Barrow-in-Furness, 496.7, (333), 621.9, (417)

South Bucks, 494.0, (346), 863.8, (605)

Wycombe, 493.0, (861), 710.6, (1241)

West Lancashire, 492.5, (563), 521.4, (596)

Brighton and Hove, 491.9, (1431), 775.9, (2257)

Lewes, 487.1, (503), 730.1, (754)

Basingstoke and Deane, 485.9, (858), 564.6, (997)

Broadland, 482.5, (631), 614.8, (804)

Tamworth, 482.4, (370), 498.1, (382)

Adur, 482.1, (310), 724.7, (466)

Aylesbury Vale, 479.3, (956), 620.2, (1237)

Bolsover, 477.9, (385), 504.0, (406)

Erewash, 472.4, (545), 404.8, (467)

Wellingborough, 471.7, (376), 618.5, (493)

North Hertfordshire, 468.7, (626), 590.7, (789)

Kensington and Chelsea, 467.6, (730), 709.7, (1108)

Chichester, 464.0, (562), 485.4, (588)

Swale, 463.1, (695), 701.0, (1052)

Dacorum, 462.0, (715), 646.1, (1000)

Central Bedfordshire, 458.7, (1324), 578.6, (1670)

Middlesbrough, 458.2, (646), 605.8, (854)

Westminster, 457.7, (1196), 609.6, (1593)

Camden, 451.4, (1219), 692.1, (1869)

Runnymede, 450.7, (403), 678.8, (607)

York, 450.6, (949), 671.8, (1415)

Shropshire, 447.2, (1445), 472.9, (1528)

Eden, 446.9, (238), 732.4, (390)

Manchester, 445.9, (2465), 494.2, (2732)

Bristol, 444.3, (2059), 508.7, (2357)

Tonbridge and Malling, 442.7, (585), 646.2, (854)

East Hertfordshire, 442.1, (662), 690.5, (1034)

Kingston upon Thames, 440.0, (781), 705.3, (1252)

Hart, 439.9, (427), 642.8, (624)

Cheshire West and Chester, 439.0, (1506), 574.5, (1971)

Copeland, 438.5, (299), 580.8, (396)

Dover, 432.6, (511), 618.8, (731)

Sevenoaks, 431.5, (521), 647.6, (782)

Kettering, 431.3, (439), 513.9, (523)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 431.2, (560), 508.9, (661)

Amber Valley, 430.0, (551), 533.0, (683)

Bracknell Forest, 426.8, (523), 718.1, (880)

Uttlesford, 426.1, (389), 731.8, (668)

Waverley, 425.9, (538), 582.6, (736)

Brentwood, 423.3, (326), 911.4, (702)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 421.3, (638), 646.5, (979)

Gosport, 420.8, (357), 472.7, (401)

Sunderland, 420.2, (1167), 491.9, (1366)

Blaby, 419.6, (426), 458.0, (465)

Nottingham, 419.3, (1396), 521.2, (1735)

Fareham, 418.1, (486), 533.4, (620)

Wigan, 417.8, (1373), 492.9, (1620)

Wyre Forest, 417.6, (423), 495.6, (502)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 414.8, (628), 473.0, (716)

Eastleigh, 414.0, (553), 488.1, (652)

Stockton-on-Tees, 412.5, (814), 467.7, (923)

East Suffolk, 411.7, (1027), 468.6, (1169)

South Northamptonshire, 408.5, (386), 541.9, (512)

Bury, 408.4, (780), 475.9, (909)

Guildford, 406.7, (606), 539.6, (804)

Somerset West and Taunton, 406.2, (630), 384.9, (597)

Babergh, 405.3, (373), 603.0, (555)

Oadby and Wigston, 405.2, (231), 543.7, (310)

Stafford, 405.0, (556), 507.0, (696)

Rugby, 404.8, (441), 559.0, (609)

Elmbridge, 402.8, (551), 655.0, (896)

Gedling, 401.2, (473), 539.5, (636)

Redcar and Cleveland, 401.0, (550), 481.2, (660)

North Somerset, 400.4, (861), 395.7, (851)

Tunbridge Wells, 398.4, (473), 514.6, (611)

Chiltern, 398.2, (382), 473.3, (454)

Fenland, 397.6, (405), 561.6, (572)

Stoke-on-Trent, 397.5, (1019), 458.3, (1175)

Rother, 394.5, (379), 643.2, (618)

Stockport, 392.9, (1153), 437.9, (1285)

Salford, 392.5, (1016), 470.2, (1217)

North West Leicestershire, 390.9, (405), 369.7, (383)

Mid Sussex, 389.3, (588), 548.3, (828)

Bolton, 389.1, (1119), 389.5, (1120)

St Albans, 388.7, (577), 602.9, (895)

Lichfield, 388.5, (407), 506.9, (531)

Trafford, 386.8, (918), 494.6, (1174)

South Gloucestershire, 386.5, (1102), 458.8, (1308)

Mole Valley, 386.3, (337), 680.8, (594)

North Warwickshire, 384.6, (251), 426.0, (278)

Wyre, 380.9, (427), 447.0, (501)

Canterbury, 380.3, (629), 614.3, (1016)

Bath and North East Somerset, 380.3, (735), 401.0, (775)

Daventry, 378.1, (325), 587.6, (505)

Chesterfield, 376.5, (395), 417.5, (438)

Richmondshire, 370.4, (199), 521.1, (280)

Gloucester, 370.2, (478), 495.6, (640)

Test Valley, 370.2, (467), 456.6, (576)

Horsham, 369.3, (531), 539.7, (776)

Huntingdonshire, 366.4, (652), 540.0, (961)

South Norfolk, 366.3, (516), 401.1, (565)

Wokingham, 365.8, (626), 552.2, (945)

Richmond upon Thames, 363.1, (719), 543.9, (1077)

Tameside, 362.5, (821), 392.1, (888)

South Derbyshire, 359.9, (386), 495.1, (531)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 358.0, (405), 367.7, (416)

Chorley, 357.8, (423), 414.5, (490)

Broxtowe, 350.8, (400), 391.1, (446)

Wiltshire, 348.4, (1742), 388.0, (1940)

Darlington, 342.7, (366), 477.5, (510)

Selby, 342.1, (310), 558.4, (506)

Swindon, 342.0, (760), 554.5, (1232)

New Forest, 340.4, (613), 442.0, (796)

Rochdale, 338.6, (753), 450.5, (1002)

Craven, 337.8, (193), 495.3, (283)

Charnwood, 336.8, (626), 330.4, (614)

Malvern Hills, 335.5, (264), 320.2, (252)

Hambleton, 334.1, (306), 464.0, (425)

Harborough, 333.7, (313), 382.7, (359)

East Hampshire, 333.6, (408), 454.6, (556)

Cambridge, 332.5, (415), 526.5, (657)

Plymouth, 330.0, (865), 304.1, (797)

Mid Suffolk, 329.2, (342), 428.3, (445)

North East Derbyshire, 327.2, (332), 344.0, (349)

Cheshire East, 327.2, (1257), 442.5, (1700)

County Durham, 323.5, (1715), 466.3, (2472)

Fylde, 321.9, (260), 323.1, (261)

East Northamptonshire, 321.6, (304), 388.2, (367)

Herefordshire, 320.0, (617), 385.9, (744)

South Holland, 319.9, (304), 291.5, (277)

Sedgemoor, 319.9, (394), 430.3, (530)

Harrogate, 318.3, (512), 493.1, (793)

Ryedale, 314.2, (174), 288.9, (160)

Forest of Dean, 313.4, (272), 451.7, (392)

West Berkshire, 312.4, (495), 354.1, (561)

South Tyneside, 312.0, (471), 435.8, (658)

Gateshead, 311.8, (630), 421.2, (851)

Lincoln, 309.2, (307), 377.6, (375)

Blackpool, 308.4, (430), 346.4, (483)

West Suffolk, 308.3, (552), 480.3, (860)

South Lakeland, 307.4, (323), 345.4, (363)

Dorset, 306.5, (1160), 357.2, (1352)

Newark and Sherwood, 306.3, (375), 405.2, (496)

Oldham, 304.5, (722), 387.2, (918)

High Peak, 304.3, (282), 387.4, (359)

Winchester, 302.7, (378), 399.7, (499)

South Oxfordshire, 297.8, (423), 440.0, (625)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 297.4, (385), 360.8, (467)

East Cambridgeshire, 296.1, (266), 421.9, (379)

Stratford-on-Avon, 292.1, (380), 348.2, (453)

North Norfolk, 291.9, (306), 392.0, (411)

South Kesteven, 291.4, (415), 395.3, (563)

Leeds, 290.5, (2304), 344.3, (2731)

Doncaster, 282.2, (880), 361.3, (1127)

Vale of White Horse, 281.6, (383), 417.6, (568)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 280.4, (849), 297.9, (902)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 278.8, (1594), 362.7, (2074)

South Cambridgeshire, 277.8, (442), 444.4, (707)

Mendip, 276.8, (320), 282.0, (326)

Rotherham, 270.5, (718), 318.8, (846)

Bradford, 269.9, (1457), 299.9, (1619)

Rushcliffe, 264.3, (315), 378.4, (451)

West Oxfordshire, 263.0, (291), 418.5, (463)

Warwick, 262.3, (377), 370.8, (533)

Kirklees, 255.4, (1123), 325.8, (1433)

North Kesteven, 254.0, (297), 304.5, (356)

Northumberland, 252.8, (815), 309.2, (997)

Exeter, 251.9, (331), 284.6, (374)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 249.9, (246), 273.3, (269)

Torbay, 244.4, (333), 256.1, (349)

West Lindsey, 242.5, (232), 260.3, (249)

South Somerset, 239.4, (403), 286.9, (483)

Tewkesbury, 237.8, (226), 344.1, (327)

Bassetlaw, 235.8, (277), 312.4, (367)

Teignbridge, 235.5, (316), 241.5, (324)

Rutland, 235.4, (94), 290.5, (116)

Barnsley, 233.3, (576), 259.2, (640)

Melton, 232.4, (119), 289.0, (148)

Sheffield, 232.4, (1359), 320.1, (1872)

Wakefield, 230.3, (802), 295.7, (1030)

Hull, 228.3, (593), 360.3, (936)

Cheltenham, 227.8, (265), 334.5, (389)

East Devon, 225.6, (330), 257.7, (377)

Scarborough, 225.3, (245), 322.7, (351)

Calderdale, 214.2, (453), 295.6, (625)

North Tyneside, 211.6, (440), 300.1, (624)

Derbyshire Dales, 208.8, (151), 253.0, (183)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 194.3, (663), 233.9, (798)

Cotswold, 187.0, (168), 263.7, (237)

South Hams, 185.0, (161), 235.6, (205)

Stroud, 182.6, (219), 226.7, (272)

Mid Devon, 174.9, (144), 295.2, (243)

Boston, 165.3, (116), 303.5, (213)

West Devon, 155.9, (87), 130.8, (73)

North Lincolnshire, 145.1, (250), 195.6, (337)

East Lindsey, 122.1, (173), 186.3, (264)

North East Lincolnshire, 119.7, (191), 161.1, (257)

North Devon, 98.8, (96), 114.3, (111)

Torridge, 68.8, (47), 121.6, (83)