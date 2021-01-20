What the papers say – January 20

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The papers are dominated by the looming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Biden is planning a “blitz” on Donald Trump’s “most controversial policies” in the hours after taking office on Wednesday.

TELEGRAPH: Biden to launch blitz on the age of Trump #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IEDEmowHHd — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 19, 2021

The Independent, Metro and Daily Star lead with Mr Trump’s exit, with The Independent carrying the simple headline: “It’s over.”

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: It’s over. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SAot7La4IX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 19, 2021 Wednesday's front page:AT LAST, IT’S THE BACK OF DONALD TRUMP#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/12eCRORFss — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 19, 2021 Tomorrow's @dailystar #frontpage: Crazy times: Well that was a weird dream! #TrumpsLastDay #Trumphttps://t.co/6T0KmV6R02#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DpjyWrWJ1x — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 19, 2021

The Financial Times says Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has blamed Mr Trump for provoking his supporters to storm on the Capitol.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 20 January https://t.co/TOZpGAeHY5 pic.twitter.com/DcYfDtC5Zr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 19, 2021

Elsewhere, The Times reports a reduction in the supply of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines has left ministers concerned over the pace of the programme.

The Times 20/1/2021Sting has joined rock and classical musicians who have denounced the Brexit deal, which they say has left performers unable to tour Europe without visas. Photo : Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @TimesPictures pic.twitter.com/JJXOfFkeHI — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 19, 2021

The Department for Education is due to halt mass testing of teachers and pupils following new health advice, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 20 January 2021: Schools Covid chaos deepens as ministers halt daily mass testing pic.twitter.com/bGFzVmZzkP — The Guardian (@guardian) January 19, 2021

The i reports the Government is planning to target workers for jabs, rather than the vulnerable, if immunisation is proven to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Exclusive: Vaccine pivot would see new groups get jabs Wednesday's front page#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0QG4Bhx5Zw — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 19, 2021

The Daily Mirror says ministers have been urged to prioritise police and teachers for vaccinations.

The Daily Mail carries comments from former prime minister Theresa May accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of abandoning Britain’s position of “global moral leadership”.

And the Daily Express leads with the UK recording its “deadliest day” of the pandemic, with 1,610 virus deaths reported on Tuesday.