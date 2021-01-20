William and Kate’s top aide leaving post

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s senior aide is quitting to join a private equity firm.

Christian Jones, who is private secretary to William and Kate, is leaving his post at Kensington Palace to become a partner at Bridgepoint.

Mr Jones, 31, who took on the role just under a year ago in March 2020, was previously the couple’s communications secretary.

Christian Jones has been private secretary to the Cambridges during the coronavirus pandemic (Wattie Cheung/PA)

He will remain as an adviser to the duke and duchess, The Telegraph reported.

His successor has yet to be announced, and it is understood Mr Jones will depart in the first half of 2021.

Mr Jones has steered the Cambridges through the coronavirus pandemic as they switched to video calls during lockdown and carried out a royal train tour to boost morale.

He took on the senior role after his predecessor Simon Case was given a secondment to Downing Street to assist with the Covid-19 response.

Mr Case has since been appointed Cabinet Secretary, the UK’s top civil servant.

Mr Jones, who was the former deputy communications secretary to both the Cambridges and the Sussexes, has been mentioned in the Duchess of Sussex’s legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) this week.

He has been named as one of the “Palace Four” who may have evidence which could “shed some light” on Meghan’s handwritten letter to her estranged father.

The others are Kensington Palace’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf, the Sussexes’ former private secretary Samantha Cohen, and Sara Latham, Harry and Meghan’s ex-director of communications.

The High Court heard that a letter from lawyers representing the four stated they may be able to help shed light on whether Meghan anticipated the letter might come into the public domain, and also whether or not Meghan “directly or indirectly provided private information, generally and in relation to the letter specifically, to the authors of Finding Freedom”.

Meghan is seeking damages from ANL for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.