Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Midlands hospitals to pilot 24-hour Covid jab appointments

by Press Association
January 20, 2021, 1:05 pm
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it would be opening up vaccination appointment slots for night staff from Wednesday evening (Joe Giddens/PA)
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it would be opening up vaccination appointment slots for night staff from Wednesday evening (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three Birmingham hospitals are to start piloting delivery of 24-hour Covid-19 vaccinations for health and social care staff.

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi previously said pilots of round-the-clock delivery would start “probably either (in) London or the Midlands”.

A University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman said: “We are looking at further options to provide all health and social care staff across Birmingham and Solihull the opportunity to be vaccinated at a time that suits them.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 5, 2021
Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“From tonight, we will be opening up a number of vaccination appointment slots specifically for our night staff, between 6pm and 8am.

“These will be rolled out site-by-site at QEHB (Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham), Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals into the weekend.”

Mr Zahawi said previously that the pilots would trial “different types of 24/7 delivery to make sure we learn from it and we get it right”.

The PA news agency understands that Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in Nottinghamshire, is also due to host a 24-hour vaccine pilot.

More from the Press and Journal