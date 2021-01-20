In Pictures: UK ready for wrath of Storm Christoph with major incidents declared

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The UK was braced for the onslaught of Storm Christoph with flooding, wind, rain and snow forecast.

Communities are bracing for flooding and major incidents have already been declared in Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire amid amber and yellow weather warnings for the storm, which could also bring snow to northern areas.

Cars were having to negotiate flooded roads, umbrellas and wellington boots were out in force while rescuers were called to an overturned lorry on the M62.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would attend a meeting of the Cobra committee.